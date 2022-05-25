(Pocket-lint) - The release date for this year's Call of Duty has been announced as the build-up to a full reveal for Modern Warfare 2 continues - the game will hit shelves on 28 October 2022.

Infinity Ward and Activision came up with a predictably big stunt to announce the date, creating some massive artwork in a docking area, and also updated the game's website with some new information.

Unsurprisingly it confirms that Captain Price and Gaz will be returning after starring in 2019's Modern Warfare reboot, while iconic characters Soap and Ghost will be in Task Force 141 this time around, for the sequel.

Captain John Price and #Taskforce141 are back.



For more - https://t.co/TPY6Jnxf4M



Meet the Squad pic.twitter.com/DCvwKbRUj4 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 24, 2022

Elsewhere, it's been noticed that the latest update files for Vanguard contain some clues about MW2 having a beta, just as Vanguard did leading up to its release.

This will seemingly debut first on PlayStation, again in line with Vanguard's system and part of the on-going marketing partnership between the franchise and PlayStation, despite Xbox's Activision purchase.

The beta will be open to those who pre-order the game, but will have earlier and more sessions on PlayStation, according to CharlieIntel.

Best PS4 games 2022: All the PlayStation 4 titles every gamer should play By Max Freeman-Mills · 25 May 2022

Next up on the hype train is an actual reveal trailer, which should come on 8 June after multiple teases for that date were spotted, so keep an eye out at that point!

PC Gaming now has a dedicated hub page!

PC Gaming Week in association with Nvidia GeForce RTX may have come to an end, but you can still find all of that great content as well as all future PC gaming news, reviews, features and more on our dedicated hub page.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.