Snoop Dogg is coming to Call of Duty

(Pocket-lint) - The iconic rapper, Snoop Dogg, looks to be making his way to Call of Duty Warzone, Vanguard and Mobile.

Snoop is no stranger to the gaming scene, he previously launched his own esports league and, most recently, joined the prolific gaming organization, Faze Clan.

While most of us are more familiar with his rap career, he's now a frequent Twitch streamer and has garnered fans well beyond the scope of the traditional hip-hop audience.

Snoop's voice was featured in a Call of Duty: Ghosts DLC in the past; and now, the Call of Duty Twitter account has teased us with some more "Dogg Tags".

Recovered these Dogg Tags in battle. Anyone know whose they are? pic.twitter.com/FWFib4MlAL — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 18, 2022

The tags read "Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone 04/19/22" and "Call of Duty: Mobile 04/01/22".

We don't know exactly what Snoop's role will be within the games just yet, but it sounds like it won't be too long before we find out.

Most fans are expecting Snoop to appear as an Operator and there have been various leaks that suggest this might be the case, including a since-deleted tweet showing a Snoop Dogg Operator skin.

Whatever the case, we're laying back with a gin and juice and looking forward to April.

Writing by Luke Baker.