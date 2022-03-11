Activision is bringing Call of Duty: Warzone to mobile phones

(Pocket-lint) - Activision's battle royale shooter, Call of Duty: Warzone, is coming to mobile phones.

"We are creating an all-new, AAA mobile experience that will bring the thrilling, fluid, and large-scale action of Call of Duty: Warzone to players on the go," announced Activision in a post on its website on 10 March 2022. The mobile version of Warzone appears to be in the early stages of development, but Activision promised in its blog post that it will be a "large-scale, battle royale experience". It will also be built "natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology designed to entertain gamers around the world for many years to come".

Activision didn't provide a look at the game whatsoever, or even an estimated release date for the title. It also hasn't detailed any specifics about the game, like whether you can play against other mobile players or if it supports cross-platform play. Keep in mind Activision already offers Call of Duty: Mobile, which it developed in partnership with Tencent-owned TiMi Studios. The publisher is also actively working on a "new Warzone experience" coming later this year, and it's reportedly delayed a major 2023 Call of Duty game.

Let's also not forget that Microsoft recently announced its intent to buy Activision. So, there are a lot of moving parts and unknowns at this point. Still, this is exciting nonetheless.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.