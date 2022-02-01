(Pocket-lint) - Dwayne Johnson recently revealed that he is set to star in another movie based on a videogame - having already been in big screen adaptations of Rampage and Doom.

In an interview with Men's Journal, he said that while he couldn't name the franchise yet, there will be an announcement in 2022: "I can't tell you which game in particular we're doing but there will be an announcement this year," The Rock revealed.

He also called it "badass".

Now it seems we know which series it is, and it's arguably the biggest out there. He is said to be starring in a film version of Call of Duty.

A "trusted and proven inside source" has told movie site Giant Freakin Robot that Johnson is in talks with studios over plans to make the hugely successful FPS games into a Hollywood blockbuster.

This is not the first time a Call of Duty film has been touted. Activision Blizzard has explored the possibility in the past, having formed its own cinematic studio and hiring Gomorrah director Stefano Sollima in 2015 to create a COD cinematic universe. However, Sollima subsequently left the project, revealing that the game publisher had grown cold on the idea. He claimed that Activision had shifted its priorities away from movie and/or TV show production a few years later.

With the proposed buyout by Xbox in the approval phase, it seems the feature-length flick is back on.

Writing by Rik Henderson.