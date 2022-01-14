Call of Duty apologises for the buggy state of Warzone

(Pocket-lint) - Call of Duty's social media accounts have come together to issue a rare apology to players for the state of the franchise's games at present, which are mired in bugs and exploits that have been around for weeks in many cases.

The biggest issues are arguably present in Warzone, the free-to-play battle royale game, which has had gun balancing issues for weeks alongside significant bugs that have affected wide slices of its players.

A message to our community. pic.twitter.com/a4xJTxVuGF — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 13, 2022

On last-generation consoles, in particular, performance has been extremely unreliable since the move to the new Caldera map, with frequent freezes and crashing, although players on PS5 and Xbox Series X have also had issues.

Call of Duty: Vanguard has also had its share of issues, with developer Sledgehammer Games showcasing some its recent fixes alongside a list of its next targets, and Raven Software did the same for Warzone, which it takes the helm on.

It won't be helping matters that in the background there is still (as far as we konw) a very much ongoing strike among Raven's Quality Assurance (QA) team over a dispute over the status of 12 workers who were not hired along with the rest of their contracted team in late 2021.

Interestingly, though, Call of Duty's main account also mentioned 2019's Modern Warfare, which has been suffering somewhat in the background. In recent months, changes intended for Warzone, which runs on Modern Warfare's client, have had unintended consequences for the latter's multiplayer balance and rules, which have left the game with a roster of broken mechanics. Here's hoping it can get some love soon, along with newer titles in the series.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.