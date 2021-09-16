(Pocket-lint) - Call of Duty: Vanguard won’t be released for another month, and yet, rumours regarding the next Call of Duty instalment set to launch sometime in late 2022 have already begun to surface.

According to two separate reports, one by gaming industry insider Tom Henderson and the other by VGC, the game to succeed Vanguard will be a sequel to the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot.

It looks like Call of Duty: 2022 is codenamed Project Cortez



It's expected to be a sequel to Modern Warfare 2019. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 13, 2021

Allegedly codenamed internally as Project Cortez, the game will feature a single-player campaign unlike Treyarch’s 2018 Black Ops 4 and EA’s Battlefield 2042, and is rumoured to take place during the American-led War on Drugs in South America.

Developed by Infinity Ward, the last game developed by the California-based team was the original Modern Warfare reboot of 2019.

Details on the project besides confirmation of the title and setting are slim at the moment, but with information already trickling out before the release of the game prior, we’re confident we’ll hear more information sooner rather than later this time around.

As for a possible release date, we can only make an educated guess based on the release dates of previous years and presume that the next COD instalment will launch sometime in October or November of 2022.

