(Pocket-lint) - We're still a couple of months away from the actual release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, but the marketing machine for the next COD is in full swing, and just unveiled the game's multiplayer offering in some real detail.

First up there's a new trailer showcasing a host of the maps, weapons and operators that we'll be taking control of, but developer Sledgehammer Games also put together a longer in-depth stream to go into some more detail.

We can see a range of the 20 maps that'll be in the game at release (although four of those are bundled into the Champion Hill mode so aren't quite standalone experiences), including locations from North Africa, the Pacific and the European fronts.

The extended live stream also features some really interesting discussions with the game's developers, going into more detail on how weapon customisation and level destruction will work, and how we can expect everything to integrate across platforms and more.

Excitingly, right at the end of that stream (at the 25:39) mark, Amos Hodge from Raven Software drops in to confirm that a new map is also coming to Call of Duty: Warzone shortly after Vanguard's launch, and we get some beautiful glimpses of the new location.

It's set in the Pacific and has a completely different look and feel to war-torn Verdansk, so could make for a truly huge change to the feel of Warzone, which will anyway change substantially with the addition of Vanguard's gameplay elements.