(Pocket-lint) - Sledgehammer has released a worldwide reveal trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard (above) and confirmed details about the gameplay.

Last week, Activision officially announced Call of Duty: Vanguard, by dropping a short trailer that teased the next title in the series. But that video didn't actually have too much substance to it, though it made it seem like the game will take place during World War II. Now, Activision-owned Sledgehammer Games, apart from releasing a new trailer, has officially confirmed the next Call of Duty shooter launches in November and is indeed set at the end of World War II.

Keep in mind Sledgehammer hasn't led development on a Call of Duty game since 2017's Call of Duty: WW2.

The game will feature a “historically inspired” single-player campaign, a multiplayer mode, and integration with Call of Duty: Zombies and Warzone. The single-player campaign, hones in on the origin of the special forces, from multiple points of view. Sledgehammer said the narrative is about “the untold stories of multinational heroes that formed Task Force One, changing the face of history and setting the stage for special forces as we know it".

You can expect characters inspired by real-world personalities, such as Lt. Polina Petrova, who is based on Soviet sniper Lyudmila "Lady Death" Pavlichenko.

As for the multiplayer mode, Vanguard will have 20 maps at launch. It'll also have game modes like “Champion Hill", where players duel solo or in squads of two or three. There will be a Zombies mode, too, that's been developed by Black Ops studio Treyarch. It's a follow-up to Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to release on 5 November 2021. It's coming to the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson · 20 August 2021