Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Activision game news

Call of Duty: Vanguard officially announced - more to be revealed by Activision in Warzone on 19 August

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Activision Call of Duty: Vanguard officially announced - more to be revealed by Activision in Warzone on 19 August

- Official reveal trailer lands - more details to follow in special event

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Activision has officially announced Call of Duty: Vanguard, dropping a short trailer that teases the next title in the series.

The video itself, seen below, doesn't actually have too much substance to it, but it does confirm much of the pre-announcement leaks and industry whispers.

We'll also know more very soon, with the company noting that extra details will be revealed at an event - titled the 'Battle of Verdansk' - inside Call of Duty: Warzone on 19 August at 13:30 ET / 18:30 BST. 

Vanguard, it's now certain, will take place during World War II, and likely centre on the four locations that appear in the trailer. You can spot a sniper's nest, a desert battlefield, a German forest and a beach filled with aircraft debris, hinting at the war's key battlefields on the Eastern Front, Western Front, Pacific and in North Africa.

Each of the four places features a hidden face within the scene, with a couple of names ('Petrova' in the first scene, and 'Sgt. Kingsley' in the third) potentially also hinting at characters that will feature in the game - perhaps even representing two of the four that appear at the end of the trailer.

Aside from this, though, we'll have to wait a couple more days to figure out what else Activision has in store.

Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory
Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

And if you are planning to get a sneak peek on 19 August, you'll want to make sure you've logged in well ahead of time - previous experiences have shown that the servers can quickly become overloaded during special events.

Writing by Conor Allison. Originally published on 17 August 2021.
Recommended for you
Call of Duty Vanguard: Release date, platforms, and everything you need to know about COD 2021
Call of Duty Vanguard: Release date, platforms, and everything you need to know about COD 2021 By Max Freeman-Mills ·
How to use Gunsmith in Call of Duty Mobile
How to use Gunsmith in Call of Duty Mobile By Chris Hall ·
Call of Duty: Vanguard officially announced - more to be revealed by Activision in Warzone on 19 August
Call of Duty: Vanguard officially announced - more to be revealed by Activision in Warzone on 19 August By Conor Allison ·