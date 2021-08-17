Call of Duty: Vanguard officially announced - more to be revealed by Activision in Warzone on 19 August

(Pocket-lint) - Activision has officially announced Call of Duty: Vanguard, dropping a short trailer that teases the next title in the series.

The video itself, seen below, doesn't actually have too much substance to it, but it does confirm much of the pre-announcement leaks and industry whispers.

We'll also know more very soon, with the company noting that extra details will be revealed at an event - titled the 'Battle of Verdansk' - inside Call of Duty: Warzone on 19 August at 13:30 ET / 18:30 BST.

Vanguard, it's now certain, will take place during World War II, and likely centre on the four locations that appear in the trailer. You can spot a sniper's nest, a desert battlefield, a German forest and a beach filled with aircraft debris, hinting at the war's key battlefields on the Eastern Front, Western Front, Pacific and in North Africa.

Each of the four places features a hidden face within the scene, with a couple of names ('Petrova' in the first scene, and 'Sgt. Kingsley' in the third) potentially also hinting at characters that will feature in the game - perhaps even representing two of the four that appear at the end of the trailer.

Aside from this, though, we'll have to wait a couple more days to figure out what else Activision has in store.

And if you are planning to get a sneak peek on 19 August, you'll want to make sure you've logged in well ahead of time - previous experiences have shown that the servers can quickly become overloaded during special events.