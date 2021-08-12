Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Call of Duty: Vanguard to be unveiled 19 August?

(Pocket-lint) - Call of Duty: Vanguard is rumbling closer and closer to being officially revealed, and the latest batch of leaks make that moment seem genuinely imminent. Game files added to Call of Duty: Warzone as part of its Season Five update have been mined for some key details.

For one thing, a date is being circulated for the in-game launch of the new COD title, which should involve a live Warzone event just like Black Ops: Cold War got. It will seemingly take place on 19 August 2021.

Exactly what form that event will take isn't known at this stage, but there seems to be consensus around its timing. On top of that, though, data miners have been looking through the Season Five update that deployed on PlayStation consoles yesterday, ahead of the new content dropping on Warzone and Cold War later today.

It seemingly includes promotional images for Vanguard that confirm the game's title, its World War II setting and the names of at least three operators (Lucas, Polina and Wade). The images indicate there will again be a cross-gen bundle for people looking to upgrade to next-gen consoles, alongside an Ultimate Edition that will presumably throw in more extras.

Activision is in flamethrower mode, torching these leaks as they happen, so the Tweet we've embedded above might disappear at a certain point, but all the signs are pointing toward Vanguard becoming far more than just a rumour very soon.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Originally published on 12 August 2021.
