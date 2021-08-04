(Pocket-lint) - Activision just held Q2 earnings call for 2021, and the call offered up more than one tasty morsel of Call of Duty information as it unfolded - in particular, we've got a couple of new bits of news where the next main entry in the series is concerned.

During the call, it was confirmed firstly that the game, which still hasn't been officially announced but is strongly rumoured to be called Vanguard, will release on both new consoles (meaning the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S) and also on the older generation comprising PS4 and Xbox One boxes.

That's no surprise whatsoever, but still good to know. After all, given the couple of hundred million potential players that going next-gen only would cut out for COD, we'd have been pretty gobsmacked if it had decided to take the plunge.

The other interesting morsel was a mention from Activision Blizzard president and chief operating officer Daniel Alegre, who said the game will take place in “a setting that our fans know and love". This doesn't entirely confirm that the game, as leaked, is going to be another WW2 entry, but it certainly narrows the other options down.

We'll have to wait for a full reveal, though - the game is hopefully going to be unveiled in a Warzone live event sometime soon, but there's no date or confirmation of that as yet.