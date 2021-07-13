(Pocket-lint) - Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War are getting their next major update shortly, with the Season 4 Reloaded patch coming on 15 July 2021.

The update, which isn't any surprise after previous mid-season changes, brings new content to COD's battle royale, and a major new zombies map to Cold War.

Probably the biggest change coming to Warzone is the addition of a new ultra-rare killstreak, the familiar Sentry Gun from multiplayer games. It'll track and shoot at targets for a minute once deployed, and could be a real nuisance in tight final circles.

There's also a new game mode, Payload, which is a big departure for the game. It's a 20v20 objective-based mode where players have to escort vehicles to marked destinations in competition with each other. If it's a success with players, we could be seeing the start of true free-to-play Call of Duty multiplayer here.

Beyond that, we'll get a raft of new skins and store bundles, including some fairly out-there options. There's also a new SMG to unlock, the OTs 9. It packs high damage numbers and rate of fire, but has smaller magazines to balance things out. A mace for melee will also enter the roster.

There are plenty more details to comb through in the full blog post from Activision, so check that out to find out more, including details on the changes coming to Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer and zombies game modes.