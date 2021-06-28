(Pocket-lint) - Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War have each received a graphics boost, with Activision recently releasing the latest high-resolution texture pack.

The latest pack, which becomes the fifth to release to Warzone players, is available for PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, with the download requiring around 7GB of free space.

The pack is ideally suited for displays offering 1440p resolution and above, which makes it accessible for those using an Xbox One X, PS4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Like with previous improvements to graphics, the fifth texture pack is expected to better define Verdansk's finer points - such as trees and building exteriors - from both far and near distances, as well as the guns and player models making their way around the map.

Best PS5 games 2021: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills · 28 June 2021

To check if you have the latest texture pack available for install, as well as the previous four, simply load up to the Warzone main menu screen and push in the right stick on your controller.

From there, you should see a section called 'Modern Warfare Texture Packs', with a green 'Installed' icon on the right-hand side if you already have the latest graphical updates ready to go. Naturally, selecting one for install will then take you to the Microsoft Store or PlayStation Store to complete.

Assuming you have the download space, these updates are a real no-brainer. Not only do they dramatically improve the immersion and feel of Verdansk '84, but they also have a very real effect in-game - pesky seagulls and tree leaves look much less like an enemy parachuting in, to name just one benefit.

Writing by Conor Allison.