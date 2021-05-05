(Pocket-lint) - We know a new Call of Duty game is coming later this year - even if there were no rumours at all, it'd still be something to suspect, given the regular release schedule the series has basically always stuck to.

It's also been completely assumed in the rumour mill for some time that the lead this year would be taken by Sledgehammer Games, which previously made Call of Duty: WW2 and Advanced Warfare. It might have taken a while, but we're finally starting to get actual factual confirmations of some of these suppositions, now.

In its most recent earnings call, Activision confirmed that Sledgehammer is indeed in the driving seat, having expanded its teams and resources, and that the game will be coming out later this year, in the standard holiday slot.

The developer itself then confirmed this with a slightly tongue-in-cheek return to activity on its Twitter account:

We’re so excited to be leading the charge on @CallofDuty this year and can’t wait to share more. https://t.co/pMuaFybT1r — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) May 4, 2021

It also said that the game is being built for next-gen first and foremost, so we're hoping that it should look absolutely great - although it's still overwhelmingly likely to come out on the older generation of consoles, too, to avoid missing out on huge revenue.

Furthermore, Activision's president Rob Kostich also confirmed that the game will integrate with Warzone, the free-to-play battle royale, just like Black Ops: Cold War did over a period of months. Whether that means a new map, or simply new drops of weapons and operators, will take a lot more time to become clear, we'd guess.

