(Pocket-lint) - There's been all manner of speculation over what's next for Call of Duty Warzone, with the current season very obviously building to some sort of nuclear showdown for the main map, Verdansk, as has been rumoured for months on end.

The prevailing theory is that the map will be nuked later this month to eliminate the current zombie menace, opening the pathway for an all-new map for players to explore. Except, now it's looking like it might not be quite so new as all that.

A leaked early version of a presumably forthcoming Warzone trailer has surfaced online, and it contains brief clips of a new map that looks a heck of a lot like Verdansk transported back in time to the 1980s.

There are identifiable areas like the current airport and stadium that appear to be earlier versions of the same landscape, and the change would certainly make sense given the still-ongoing integration with Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The new map was reportedly meant to launch with that game, but has been heavily delayed, and we're only now moving toward its 1980s timeline.

It looks like the map will be substantially different in some ways - for example, the massive Dam to the north of Verdansk is changing into a tall bridge with an even more open landscape. However, with the fanbase clamouring for new content, what might be seen as a reskin rather than a truly new setting might not be the best-received change.

This also comes in the context of the latest mid-season patch for Warzone which, despite an enormous file-size, seems to have done little to address the dominance of weapons like the AUG and FFAR, while introducing a litany of new glitches to existing perks, and re-surfacing invincibility exploits that had previously been thought banished.

All in all, it's a tumultuous time for the explosive battle royale game - we'll be keeping a close eye on things as they evolve, but hopefully Activision can give us some official news on its plans for Warzone soon.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.