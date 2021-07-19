Everything you need to know about Season 1 2023.

The last season of Call of Duty Mobile has finished, bringing 2022 to a close and moving us into 2023. That resets the numbering, so we're back to Season 1.

You'll recall that in the past, the numbering of seasons was reset with Season 1, New Order in 2021, rather than having Season 14. The numbering has now reset again, so we're back round to Season 1. Here's everything you need to know about the next Season of Call of Duty Mobile.

When will CoD Mobile Season 1 2023 start?

The next season of Call of Duty Mobile will start on 18 January at 4pm PT - so that's 19 January for much of the planet. You'll see an update before this date, but that's when the season officially begins.

What will happen in Call of Duty Mobile Season 1: Reawakening?

We're into a new Season for 2023, with a celebration around Lunar New Year. That sees the return of the familiar Nuketown map, now with a Year of the Rabbit theme, although a completely new look is promised.

Activision

There are also new multiplayer modes, including one that seems inspired by Goldeneye - yes, Big Head Blizzard is coming to CODM, along with Super Attack of the Undead for those wanting more zombie action.

What happened in Call of Duty Mobile Season 11: Ultimate Frontier?

To bring the year to a close, CODM is taking things to another dimension in Ultimate Frontier. It will introduce Ground War 2.0, brings back the Doggfather in the guise of Santa Snoop and add some festive fun to the game. As the name suggests, there's also a space theme.

Activision

New map

New to this Season is the Crosswords map, which is the new location for Ground War 2.0. This expands the Crossroads Strike map introduced in the last season, with a range of vehicles to handle the snowy conditions.

Activision

New weapon

The addition in Season 11 is the EM2, a bullpup assault rifle, which you'll get at Tier 21 of the free Battle Pass.

What happened in Season 10: World Class

New maps

There's a new multiplayer map - Crossroads Strike - which was first seen in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. It's a small map and expands the cold weather options in the game.

Activision

There's also the addition of new areas in Battle Royale, with three new areas on the Isolated map, including Atlas Ship Crash Site, Atlas Refining Facility and Stadium, again tying in with that soccer theme.

New weapons

The new weapon making its way to CoDM is the LAPA, a new SMG which you can earn at Tier 21.

Activision

What happened in Call of Duty Mobile Season 9: Zombies are Back

The name sort of gives it away, with Season 9 seeing the return of zombies to Call of Duty Mobile. There have been several zombie-themed events before, with gaming modes coming and going featuring the undead.

There are two zombie modes, Zombies Classic on the Shi No Numa map and Super Attack of the Undead.

Zombies Classic

This mode sees you and your squad facing waves of zombies with mystery boxes to help you out. This has appeared previously in Call of Duty Mobile for those who have been playing for a number of years.

Super Attack of the Undead

This mode sets you all off, with one person infected and aiming to infect everyone else. It's a case of last player standing, with increasing skills as time passes by. We've seen this mode before, but there are a few more twists this time around.

New maps

There's a Halloween-themed version of the Hacienda map, taking you to Haunted Hacienda, with seasonal decoration around the place.

Activision

New weapons

There's a new assault rifle coming in Season 9, the Krig 6. It previously appeared in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. You'll be able to unlock it at Tier 21 on the free Battle Pass.

There's also remote-detonated C4 coming, which will be available at Tier 14.

Activision

That's it for this update, you can find out about previous updates below.

What happened in Call of Duty Mobile Season 8: Train to Nowhere?

There are strong James Bond vibes from the next season of Call of Duty Mobile, as the mobile game turns to spycraft. That means there's a new themed event, as well as various double agent-style references going on.

New maps

There's a new map - Express - which was first featured in Black Ops II. It's a multiplayer map with plenty of tight spaces for close fighting action, and all based around a bullet train station. You'll be able to fight through the station building as well as on the tracks - but watch out for the train!

New weapons

There are new weapons coming this season, including the introduction of a new sniper rifle, the ZRG 20mm. This can be unlocked at Tier 21. There's also a butterfly knife, which you can earn through the seasonal challenges.

Activision

There's a new perk too, called Spycraft. This will allow you to hack other players' perks so you can use them yourself. This will be great for things like sentry guns, so they will then work for you instead.

Activision

What happened in Call of Duty Mobile Season 7: New Vision City

Season 7 was pretty massive for CoD Mobile battle royale, with Activision keen to push the GITS collaboration. That's saw a new battle royale area - New Vision City - with a futuristic leaning, as well as other themed elements from the show.

In battle royale there was a new revive method - instead of collecting dog tags, you'll collect ghosts instead - and there were robots and mechanical dogs as additional enemies. There were also cyberware enhancements you could select to make your player better, like mods for a micro drone, improved physical power, targeting as well as being able to spot enemies with their stats displayed.

New maps

Season 7 brings a futuristic cyber city to Battle Royale, which will be located near Nuketown on the Isolated map. It looks like this is going to be the only change and we're not expecting any other multiplayer maps to launch in this season.

New weapons

The new weapon coming to Season 7 is the Switchblade X9 SMG, which you can unlock at Tier 21. This is a compact folding fully-automatic SMG.

Through the free Battle Pass you'll be able to get the Claw Operator Skill at Tier 14 with most other things being GITS related.

Activision

What happened in Call of Duty Mobile Season 6

The theme for CoD Mobile Season 6 is all around the skies, with the biggest element being the Jackal in Battle Royale, letting you fly - but watch out for the anti-aircraft weapons. There's a new map, new SMG and other new characters and skins to get your hands on.

New maps

The new map coming to Season 6 is Favela. This map spreads out over different levels and is medium-sized, so offers a range of game types and suits all sorts of different players.

New weapons

The new weapons coming in Season 6 include the KSP 45 and the L-Car 9.

Activision

The KSP 45 is a submachine gun that offers a three-round burst, so it should be great for keeping under control in close quarters combat. It was first seen in Black Ops Cold War. You'll be able to claim it at Tier 21 of the free battle pass.

The L-Car 9 is a fully automatic pistol and will be available through the seasonal challenges.

Perhaps more exicting will be the Jackal, a new aircraft you'll be able to jump into on Battle Royale maps so you can dogfight or perform ground attacks.

Activision

This jet is loaded up with a gattling gun, missles and flares, so you can take to the sky and add a little variety to your Battle Royale gaming.

Activision

What happened Call of Duty Mobile Season 5

Call of Duty Season 5 will took us to the jungle, moving on from the desert of Season 4. There's was a new battle pass and new game elements - as well as a new user interface, with a new multiplayer lobby and refreshed clan war pages. The store was updated too.

New maps

The new map for Season 5 will be Apocalypse from Black Ops Cold War. This is a medium-size map really designed for high-paced action.

Activision

There's a mixture of different areas to fight in, with pockets you can hide in. While you can flank around the edges, there's a natural choke point that will see the fiercest fighting.

New weapons

Added to the roster of Season 5 is the Oden, another bullpup assault rifle, which deals out plenty of damage. It will be available at level 21 of the Battle Pass.

Activision

You'll also be able to access the Cooling Compressor Barrel attachment for the RPD, designed to allow stable continuous fire.

There's also the new Echo grenade, which will reveal the location of enemies so you can throw it more effectively.

Activision

New game modes

In Season 5 you'll be able to play Guns Blazing Encore between 3-9 June. In this mode, you'll play 8v8 as a free-for-all. Kills will let you power up your fury gauge to turn you into a super soldier, which boosts your health and equips you with two Death Machines.

There will also be a Flood Team Bravo event where you can earn rewards by working your way along the story path.

What happened in CoD Mobile Season 4?

Wild Dogs take the action into the desert, providing a theme for the game as the action rolls out. There will of course be a new Battle Pass, with some desert themed items to collect.

New Weapons

There's a new bolt action rifle coming in Season 4, the Koshka. The Koshka is a bullpup sniper rifle.

There's also going to be a contact grenade making its debut in Season 4.

New Maps

There are a couple of new maps coming in Season 4, as well as a change to Battle Royale. The first new map is Satellite. This is the site of a crash satellite in the deserts of Africa. It's a large map and there's going to be a 12v12 mode available on this map, so it should be great fun.

The second map is Khandor Hideout. This is an urban map set in the desert again - sticking to the theme of Season 4. It was first seen in Modern Warfare.

This map has plenty of buildings for close quarters fighting or to dominate the streets below.

New game mode

One of the big changes for Season 4 comes to Battle Royale. This will introduce snadstorms that you'll have to avoid - but there will be greater loop opportunities if you venture into the storm.

Activision

What happened in CoD Mobile Season 3?

Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 will be called Radical Raid, and as we gathered from the teases, it will have an 80s theme.

One of the headline features is that Snoop Dogg is arriving in Season 3.

"The D O Double G is back in Call of Duty and this time I’m in the freakin' game! Excited to be working with the COD team to bring some fly features for you all to enjoy. It's dope….. y'all can play as me and get these sick items that have Snoop written all over them. Check it out," Snoop is quoted as saying in an Activision blog post. Snoop Dogg will be available on 1 April.

New weapons

The Mac 10 is coming in Season 3, which will add another SMG to the mixture with a high fire rate. This is a classic and starred in many 80s movies, so fits right in here.

There will be a new Reactor Core operator skill (Tier 14) with the Mac-10 unlocked at Tier 21.

New maps

The next multiplayer map will be Miami Strike, a small map originally featured in Black Ops Cold War, a compact version of the Miami map. It's going to be great for close quarters combat.

There will also be changes to Training Ground, giving you more options to customise the training you're doing, with AI soldiers and other parameters. There will be a Player Data Panel to keep track of your stats.

Change in modes

It's been confirmed that there isn't going to be more content developed for Undead Seige. It's going to move from the featured mode into the events where it will be playable for a while - but the message we're getting is that Undead Seige is basically dead.

Instead, more resources are going to be put into Battle Royale, with the first new features coming in Season 4 - so that's something to look out for in May 2022.

Activision

What happened in CoD Mobile Season 2 2022?

Continuing the story from Season 1, Task Force 141 is deployed to meet Makarov's threat, bringing back some familiar characters, as well as a host of new content. This season actually repeats some of the action we saw in Season 4 2020, with some classic operators - Alex, Ghost, Gaz, Price. This season will also see the return of Ghost's voice.

New Map

The Hardhat map is coming to Season 2. This map was first seen in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. It's a small map great for intense fighting.

New Weapon

There's one new weapon coming in Season 2 and that's the JAK-12 (Tier 21), which is a fully automatic shotgun, making it a popular choice for close quarter battle. There's also a sling coming for the HBRa3.

There will also be a new scorestreak - Chopper Gunner, as well as a fresh new battle pass.

Activision

What happened in Season 2: Heist?

There was a new story arc for Season 1, with Makarov as the head of a crime syndicate, so you'll see that theme running through this season, as well as celebration of the Lunar New Year.

New maps

The first new map we're getting is a twist on Nuketown to celebrate the Lunar New Year. It's called Nuketown Temple. This will be introduced later in the season.

5 Images

Close

But that's not the only map we're expecting, as we're also seeing Hacienda joining the game.

6 Images

Close

The Hacienda map was originally in Black Ops 4. This is a multiplayer map around a large vineyard estate in Spain.

There will also be additional snow in some areas of the Isolated and Blackout maps, with Lunar New Year additions too.

New weapons

We have a couple of new weapons introduced in Season 1 2022, including the PPSh-41, a submachine gun that takes a drum magazine.

Activision

The second weapon appears to be the Kilo 141, an assault rifle.

There's also a new tactical grenade, the Storm Ball, which creates a temporary shield.

Activision

What happened in Season 11?

Season 11 of Call of Duty Mobile will turn to the Arctic, concluding the story arc and giving a little refresh in a number of areas, all with a wintery theme.

New Map

A new map has been confirmed, and that's Icebreaker which will be landing in Season 11. This map was previously seen in Black Ops 4 and is based around a submarine frozen in ice.

The snowy environment should add some variety to gameplay and it's not the only map getting a makeover. We're going to see the return of Holiday Raid and Nuketown Russia. As you'll remember from earlier in the season, Nuketown Russia is a slightly different version of the classic multiplayer map, while Holiday Raid adds snow and descorations to the Raid estate.

New weapons

It looks like there's a new LMG coming to CoD Mobile - the PKM. This looks like it's going to be joined by the D13 Sector, the disc thrower. The PKM LMG will be available at Tier 21, while the D13 Sector will be available through a seasonal challenge.

In terms of new operator skills, there will be a Munitions Box, which will allow you to resupply those on your team. This will be obtainable at Tier 14 on the new Battle Pass.

There's a new mode, Snowball Scuffle, which is basically just like Kill Confirmed, collecting snowballs from enemies and then banking them in a central area for points.

Activision

What happened in Season 10?

Season 10 feels like it's starting a little earlier than previous seasons, there's a shift in the storyline and a dump of new content, with the normal shakeup of Battle Pass items to enjoy.

New map

The new map in Season 10 is a multiplayer map, Vacant. This was previously seen in Modern Warfare a is a small multiplayer map which is going to be all about close quarters combat around the empty office building.

Not new - but Hovec Sawmill will be switching to daylight, so that should feel like a different map.

New weapons

The big announcement for Season 10 is the introduction of the SVD sniper rifle - or as it's more commonly known, the Dragunov, the iconic sniper rifle of the Soviet era. You'll be able to earn this free at level 21 in the Battle Pass.

That's not the only weapon coming, there's also something for the SMG fans - the P90, or CBR4 as it's called in Call of Duty. This SMG has a large mag, so it's great to close action - like on the new Vacant map.

Activision

There's also a new scorestreak, the Orbital Laser, which you can earn at level 14 on the Battle Pass. Via a tablet you cn decide where to drop the laser and it will move through that area following the line you draw, damaging everything in its path.

New game modes

Not technically a new mode, but a new feature will be the MVP replay - which will let you replay the best bits of the action from the most valuable player. That should give you a nice highlights reel.

Coming in Season 10 is a new multiplayer mode called Control. In this mode - seen previously in Black Ops 4 - you'll have to control a couple of zones - with defenders and attackers trying to gain posession of these zones.

As previously there's also a story mode, this time it's Search for Stansfield. As before, through playing MP and BR modes you'll be able to progress through the Search for Stansfield.

There's also a change to Battle Royale, with Warfare mode coming to the Blackout map, for a massive 20 vs 20 game.

Activision

What happened in Season 9?

Season 9 sees a transition from some of the summer gameplay into some of the autumnal - and we have the return of Halloween, which means the return of Halloween Standoff, which is always a bit of fun. There's likely to be themed content to support Halloween too. It's no surprise that the new season is called Nightmares. Of course, there will be a Trick or Treat event to celebrate Halloween.

New maps

After the Blackout BR map landed in Season 8, don't expect any big battle royale changes for some time. Instead we're looking at new maps for multiplayer.

Confirmed is Hovec Sawmill, which we've previously seen in Modern Warfare (2019).

Hovec Sawmill has indoor and outdoor areas and it will be a night map - there's also plenty of open spaces so it's a good map for snipers.

As we said, Halloween Standoff is also coming back for the season. There's also the tease of a surprise, but we're yet to spot exactly what that surprise will be.

New game modes

Not technically new, but we're going to see the return of zombies which made its debut in Season 7. Activision originally said the mode was "paused" for Season 8 - and you'll already see the tab for it which is currently locked in the lobby.

Not a new game mode, but there is a new Battle Royale class - Pumped - which will give you a quick jump boost so you can leap into the air.

There will be a 10v10 Pumpkin Confirmed event.

We'll also see the Drop Zone multiplayer mode. This will see you have to dominate a zone, a little like hardpoint, but you only earn scorestreaks if you're in the zone - and you get more points for having more team members in the zone.

New weapons

There are two new weapons landing in Season 9. The Swordfish is a bullpup rifle which fires four round bursts.

Thumper is the nickname for the M79 grenade launcher which could be a great addition to the weapon selection.

There's a new medic Operator Skill called TAK-5, which will allow you to restore the health of your team. This will be unlocked at Tier 14 of the battle pass.

There will also be a new tactical weapon, the Flash Drone, which is basically like a flying flashbang.

Activision

What did Season 8 bring?

It's the second anniversary of Call of Duty Mobile and there's was a big refresh of the Battle Royale experience, with updates across the BR mode and a new BR map - Blackout. There were lots of updates in other areas, although Activision worked to reduce the size of the download, saying it was reduced by 61 per cent.

New Maps

There's a boost coming to Battle Royale in Season 8 of the mobile game with the addition of the Blackout map, from Black Ops 4. Activision has been running a series of teases, showing off parts of the Blackout map, but has also fully confirmed the addition.

The Blackout map features a range of locations that will already be familiar to players of the multiplayer modes - Raid, Firing Range, Nuketown Island, Cargo Docks have all featured as multiplayer levels and appear on this map.

On the multiplayer front the Crash map has been updated visually, so it should look better when you go and play that map.

New game modes

There's a change coming in Season 8, confirmed by Activision. That's going to see Undead Siege - zombie mode - take a pause. That's not going to be in Season 8, but there's more content promised for Season 9.

There's a lot of changes coming to Battle Royale, including a new Rally Car. There's updates to the BR Classes, there are updates in gameplay, the health system, weapons, airdrops, backpacks, vehicles, wingsuit, and a whole lot more.

It's were also various elements within the game to celebrate the second anniversary. There is an Anniversary Cake, Anniversary Puzzle event and a themed event called Counterattack.

New Weapons

We saw two new weapons in Season 8 - the R9-0 shotgun and the M13 assault rifle.

The R9-0 shotgun is a high-ammo shotgun that can fire both barrels in quick succession, which is devastating. You'll find this in the battle pass.

The M13 is an assault rifle with a high fire rate. You'll earn this through a seasonal challenge.

Everything that Season 7 added

Activision confirmed that zombies are staying - that feature is going to run for a little longer, so you'll be getting some of that action through Season 7 as well.

New Maps

We've started to see some teasing for what to expect, with confirmation that Monastery is going to be added in Season 7.

The Monastery map first popped up in the Chinese beta and there's some gameplay that we can see thanks to YouTube. This map has also been on the public test build previously and now it looks like it's set for Season 7.

The map is flagged as a multiplayer map.

There will also be a revamped version of Scrapyard. This will give things a new look, shifting over to the 2019 version of the map.

New Weapons

Activision has dropped a huge tease, showing off a huge range of weapons, some of which are in COD:M already and some are not, suggesting there are some gaps to be plugged.

There's a couple of weapons here that aren't included yet. One of those is the Hades, the LMG, and the second is a crossbow. Both of these have now been confirmed for inclusion. It's also confirmed that there will be new items in the store and on the new battle pass when the season launches, which is no surprise.

These include new charms and cosmetics to make yourself stand out from the crowd. You can find out even more about what the new season is bringing on the Call of Duty blog, right here.

A reminder of everything that landed in Season 6: The Heat

Season 6 started on 30 July, made a couple of introductions but also pushed the zombies storyline back into focus.

New maps

We've seen the new maps for Season 6 and Slums is coming. In the image tease below you can see a reflection of the statue in the central courtyard. Slums first appeared in Black Ops 2.

Previously it had been confirmed by the developers that the classic Nuketown map would be returning to the game. Through the winter months Nuketown Russia replaced the normal Nuketown map - with a name like The Heat, it's time to defrost Nuketown and return to the original map - welcome back!

Stack - from Modern Warfare - has also made its way of CODM, this is a small map, so you'll find it available for things like 1v1 matches.

New weapons

There's are two new weapons coming in Season 6 of Call of Duty Mobile.

The submachine gun is the MX9, adding to the wide selection already on offer.

The sniper rifle is the Rytec AMR. This is a semi-automatic sniper rifle that's .50 calibre. That means it's great for one shot kills, but with a small magazine, you need to make sure you get that shot on target.

There will also be a machete and wrench as melee weapons - and there's a drone swarm as a scorestreak.

New game modes

Some time ago, Activision confirmed that the zombies map, Shi No Numa, was returning to the Chinese version of the game - and that zombies will be returning to Call of Duty Mobile "later in the year". It looks like Season 6 is that return.

If you remember, the zombies element was dropped in March 2020 - a year ago - with Activision saying at the time that it didn't meet expectations.

There's now been a short teaser video from Activision that points to zombies returning to Call of Duty Mobile.

This appears to be Sakura from the Battle Royale Isolated map, and it looks like we're going to be getting a game mode called Undead Seige, according to CharlieIntel. This will be a battle royale game, where you have to survive for five days and nights.

That's where the turrets come in - from that blueprint tease we mentioned - as you'll need to set up a defensive perimeter to survive. A new trailer has appeared showing off and confirming all these details.

Unique helmets and body items

There's an older rumour that's still out there - there are slots in the loadout of a recent beta where you could potentially change some elements of your character skin.

There are loads of backpacks, but the other slots have often not been used. In the 6 May Community Update, it was mentioned that these would be used in the next update, suggesting you'll be able to get unique helmets and body items to customise your characters further - but so far we've not seen this happen.

Activision

A reminder of what landed in CoD Mobile Season 5

There's a water theme, with characters and of Battle Pass elements related to that, so it's fitting that some of the new maps fit in with water - you've got a couple of docks incoming.

New maps

The first big tease was bathed in sunset and was clearly a dock - and indeed it is, with the new Suldal Harbor map confirmed. This is a mid-sized map that's designed for 5v5 and 10v10 gameplay, and you'll find tight spaces, shipping crates and lots of CQB action. The Suldal Harbor map was in the original Call of Duty.

Activision

The next teaser was for Docks, which was easily recognised and now confirmed.

This is clearly the MW19 Gunfight map set in London docks. It's a small map.

Activision

Moving along from the docks, we're getting Aniyah Incursion, from Modern Warfare. This will let you see the luxurious interior of the palace with running battles through the various rooms, as well as in the surrounding grounds. It's going to feature in 10v10 battles, as well as new Ground Mission mode and Attack of the Undead.

New weapons

There are two new weapons coming in Season 5.

Not much has been said about the first of these, but it's the Shorty shotgun that you'll be able to get through a seasonal challenge.

Activision

The second weapon is the CR-56 AMAX and that has been confirmed and this will be unlocked in the free battle pass at Tier 21.

While it's not a weapon, there's a new Operator Skill - the K9 Unit - which you'll be able to unlock at Tier 14.

There will also be a Gung-Ho perk to bring a speed boost and better skills while sprinting. There's also going to be a Time Traveler class in Battle Royale so you can jump back in time, which you can see working in the video below.

New game modes

The game modes will take a twist on some we've seen before. We've already spotted the return of 10v10 multiplayer, which is very welcomed, with those new maps also providing more grounds to play at on.

Cranked: Confirmed is exactly what it sounds like, Cranked and Kill Confirmed mashed together into a new game mode, while Ground Mission is a 10v10 version of Domination, with five capture points, which sounds pretty tricky.

The new themed event is Sea of Steel, where you'll have to pick a side in the naval battle. As with other such events, it's mostly about playing the game and then seeing what you get at the end thanks to the event.

A reminder of what landed in Season 4

It has now been confirmed what's coming to Season 4 of Call of Duty Mobile, which is called Spurned and Burned. It's a Wild West theme, and there's some tie-in with that with the introduction of a new Winchester action rifle (always associated with the Wild West), new 1v1 duels, as well as characters from the old West too, if that's your thing.

On 20 May we saw the update for the game, and that brought in the 80s action heroes to get people started and for some fun between seasons.

80s action heroes

There's been plenty of teasing around this, the introduction of 80s action heroes to Call of Duty - and not just Mobile, but Warzone, and Cold War too. The addition of Rambo was the first big tease and pretty obvious, but the second tease has been for John McClane from Die Hard. These arrived in the 20 May update, with both Rambo and John McClane available to buy in the store, as well as a game mode where you can become those characters for a brief time.

They're very OP and it's a bit of fun, but we suspect most who want those characters will end up paying for them.

New maps

The new confirmed map is Dome. This is a multiplayer map that was seen in Modern Warfare 3, a small map based around a Nato base, the dome being an old radar dome.

With the Nakatomi Plaza building shown on one of the teaser images - as well as the reference to glass from Die Hard - there's some speculation that we could see something based around Nakatomi Plaza in Season 4, to give John McClane somewhere to show off his skills. This doens't appear to be in the game, but the building is on the Verdansk map in Warzone.

New weapons

There are two new weapons coming in Season 4, both confirmed. That's a new rifle and a new LMG. There's also an update to Gunsmith, so you'll see some pretty big changes there.

The LMG is the Holger 26, of which there will also be a Mythic version. The Holger 26 will come later in Season 4.

The new rifle is the MK2, a marksman rifle, which looks like it will be a lot of fun. It will be unlocked at Tier 21.

Not strictly a weapon, but there's a new Scorestreak, the Hawk X3 which is another drone you can use to fly over your enemy and pepper them with gunfire. This will be unlocked at Tier 14.

There will also be a Heartbeat sensor you can equip to track your enemy and later in the season you'll be able to earn a Sickle melee weapon in a featured event.

New game modes

The big addition in Season 4 will be Clan Wars. This is designed to boost the clan system on the game and get more people involved in clans. This will run alongside Ranked matches, with clans competing to win prizes and earning clan currency that can be spent in the clan store for special items.

There are also Wild West themed versions of other game modes, so Capture the Gold is basically Capture the Flag.

Activision

A reminder of what landed in Call of Duty Season 3

Season 3 is now live and here's everthing that it includes.

New weapons

It's been confirmed that the PP19 Bizon will be making its way to Call of Duty Mobile. This is a popular SMG in PUBG Mobile, so it's great to see it appearing in the mobile version of Call of Duty. The Bizon is best known for its high rate of fire and large magazine capacity, so is likely to be a winner on small maps in close combat.

This isn't the only new weapon we're expecting. It's been confirmed that there will also be a new secondary weapon appearing in Season 3 and that pistol has been revealed.

It's the Renetti, best known because it will fire three-round bursts with the right attachment. It's a 9mm pistol and we can see it will be popular with those wanting a fast fire rate from a secondary weapon, although we suspect you'll have to develop this weapon in Gunsmith to get the best from it.

On top of these new weapons, there will be an Overclock Perk, to increase the speed of Operator Skill recharges.

New maps

Confirmed for Season 3 is a new map called Coastal. This is a small map for multiplayer games and is currently in the Chinese version of CODM. It has been specifically designed for Search & Destroy multiplayer games.

There's a mixture of indoor and outdoor locations in this map so should be great fun.

You'll also note there's a voiceover on this official tease. This is thought to be the voice of Hidora Kai, with some speculation that you'll be able to get Kai on the free Battle Pass.

Season 3 of Call of Duty Mobile will also be bringing the Oasis map to the mobile game. It was first seen in Modern Warfare 3.

This is based around an upmarket hotel in Dubai.

New game modes

On the playlist for Season 3 is Swords & Stones and Night Mode 2.0. In Swords & Stones you'll have melee weapons and grenades, to fit in with the Samuari theme.

Night Mode will see the return of night vision goggles, although it looks like the twist here will be limited charge on those google.

A reminder of what was added for Call of Duty Mobile Season 2

New weapons

The AS VAL was added to the game. The AS VAL is a Russian rifle with an integrated supressor, designed for stealth but with big stopping power. It was first introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The AS VAL is a free Battle Pass reward.

On top of the AS VAL, Season 2 introduced another marksman rifle - the SP-R 208, previously seen in Warzone. This is a popular weapon, because of the power and reload speed, while the bolt action is faster than most other bolt action rifles in the game. It should prove a popular choice for maps like Crossfire.

The SP-R 208 is an event reward, so you'll have to complete all the challenges to add it to your armoury.

On top of the new weapons, there's also a new scorestreak - Napalm. You'll be able to relive those Vietnam vibes with air support, raining fire on your enemies.

New maps

A new map was added - Shoot House. Again, this is a Modern Warfare map, designed for MP gaming. It's a kill house, so designed for faster action.

Activision has published a full blog on the map, detailing the layout and some of the things to think about. It's a small map designed for intensive play, but varied enough to provide plenty of fun options.

Shoot House will be available for Team Death Match, Domination, Hard Point, Kill Confirmed and more.

5 Images

Close

Shipment from Modern Warfare has joined Call of Duty: Mobile.

This replaced the Shipment 1944 map, although it might just be for a limited time.

The map is essentailly the same layout as the 1944 map, but the open containers at the top and bottom were straight in Modern Warfare rather than angled, meaning you can shoot right through.

New game modes

On top of the new maps and weapons, there's a new game mode - Gunfight Sniper. This will feature six players and six rounds, as snipers, but the listed maps are all small - Cage, Shipment, Pine, King, etc.

There's also Tank Battle as a new model in battle royale. We've seen tanks in battle royale for some time, but things will be shifting gear for a lot more tank action.

This will be a ranked mode game and you'll have to collect the components to create a tank - chassis, engine, armour, primary and secondary weapons. Of course, there's a whole collection of anti-tank weapons too! There are three different tank blueprints.

A new Cargo Truck has also been added for battle royale.

A reminder of what was added for Call of Duty Mobile Season 1

Here's a quick reminder of the additions for the Season 1: