Call of Duty Mobile Season 2: New map detailed, new weapon incoming

(Pocket-lint) - Call of Duty Mobile has started to tease its next update, sharing a couple of juicy details about what to expect when Call of Duty Season 2 lands.

You'll recall that the numbering of seasons was reset, with Season 1, New Order, rather than having Season 14. That means the next season for 2021 will be Season 2.

Here's everything you need to know about the next Season for Call of Duty Mobile.

The next season of Call of Duty Mobile is expected to start on 11 March.

We'll expect an update to the game slightly before this, with the current Season 1 Battle Pass expiring on 10 March.

The official teases have started for the next season of Call of Duty Mobile, revealing some juicy details of what to expect. We'll continue to update as and when new details are released or rumoured.

It looks like the AS VAL will be added to the game. The AS VAL is a Russian rifle with an integrated supressor, designed for stealth but with big stopping power. It was first introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

A new weapon is in the works!

Can you guess what it is?



Coming in the next season of #CODMobile pic.twitter.com/ZNJDu1Xeif — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) February 21, 2021

We've also seen confirmation that a new map will be added - Shoot House. Again, this is a Modern Warfare map, designed for MP gaming. It's a kill house, so designed for faster action.

Sound ON and mind the dust.



Coming in the next season of #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/a88bVljbxY — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) February 20, 2021

Previously it had been confirmed by the developers that the classic Nuketown map would be returning to the game. Through the winter months Nuketown Russia has replaced the normal Nuketown map - although there's no confirmation as to when this switch will take place.

Here's a quick reminder of the additions for the latest season:

New Original MP Map – Reclaim

New Characters – New Order-themed characters to be revealed at season launch

New Battle Royale Mode – Blitz (40-player mode)

New Operator Skill – Gravity Vortex Gun

New BR Class – Desperado

Two New Functional Weapons – Assault Rifle – FR .556, Marksman Rifle – SKS

New MP Modes – 3v3 Gunfight, 20-Player Attack of the Undead

Season 1: New Order Battle Pass – New characters, weapons, items and more

Marquee Event – Fight for Humanity

New Seasonal Challenges

Various UI updates, weapon balance, and gameplay optimizations

Writing by Chris Hall.