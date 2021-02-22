  1. Home
Call of Duty Mobile Season 2: New map detailed, new weapon incoming

(Pocket-lint) - Call of Duty Mobile has started to tease its next update, sharing a couple of juicy details about what to expect when Call of Duty Season 2 lands. 

You'll recall that the numbering of seasons was reset, with Season 1, New Order, rather than having Season 14. That means the next season for 2021 will be Season 2.

Here's everything you need to know about the next Season for Call of Duty Mobile.

When will CoD Mobile Season 2 start?

The next season of Call of Duty Mobile is expected to start on 11 March.

We'll expect an update to the game slightly before this, with the current Season 1 Battle Pass expiring on 10 March.

What updates will be coming in CoD Mobile Season 2?

The official teases have started for the next season of Call of Duty Mobile, revealing some juicy details of what to expect. We'll continue to update as and when new details are released or rumoured.

It looks like the AS VAL will be added to the game. The AS VAL is a Russian rifle with an integrated supressor, designed for stealth but with big stopping power. It was first introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

We've also seen confirmation that a new map will be added - Shoot House. Again, this is a Modern Warfare map, designed for MP gaming. It's a kill house, so designed for faster action. 

Best PS5 games 2021: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up
Best PS5 games 2021: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills ·

Previously it had been confirmed by the developers that the classic Nuketown map would be returning to the game. Through the winter months Nuketown Russia has replaced the normal Nuketown map - although there's no confirmation as to when this switch will take place.

A reminder of what was added for Call of Duty Mobile Season 1

Here's a quick reminder of the additions for the latest season:

  • New Original MP Map – Reclaim
  • New Characters – New Order-themed characters to be revealed at season launch
  • New Battle Royale Mode – Blitz (40-player mode)
  • New Operator Skill – Gravity Vortex Gun
  • New BR Class – Desperado
  • Two New Functional Weapons – Assault Rifle – FR .556, Marksman Rifle – SKS
  • New MP Modes – 3v3 Gunfight, 20-Player Attack of the Undead
  • Season 1: New Order Battle Pass – New characters, weapons, items and more
  • Marquee Event – Fight for Humanity
  • New Seasonal Challenges
  • Various UI updates, weapon balance, and gameplay optimizations
Writing by Chris Hall.

