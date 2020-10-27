(Pocket-lint) - Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! is our favourite critter's first mobile outing, with King games at the helm under license from Activision. But it's not going to be in your hands to play as soon as you might think.

King promises classic Crash-style play on mobile - with "running, sliding and jumping" - across Wumpa Island, including boss battles with iconic characters such as Scorporilla and Dingodile.

Excited? Good. But you'll need to wait until "Spring 2021" to get your mitts on the game. You can pre-order on Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store right now, though, so the game will download automatically when it arrives.

It's a free-to-play title, too, but King being the, um, kings of in-app purchases - look how well the Candy Crush series did - that is the intended revenue stream for this Crash title. We suspect the fact Crash is customisable this time around will be just a small part of what that entails.

Crash Bandicoot: On The Run! is also a multiplayer, so you can join in the action with friends in what King calls an "asynchronous multiplayer" experience where you can run alongside other custom Crash players and build up your own Bandicoot crew.

See you on Wumpa Island in early 2021, Crash fans!

Writing by Mike Lowe.