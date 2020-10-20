(Pocket-lint) - Warzone's getting spooky - Infinity Ward has confirmed all the details of the night-time mode it teased at the launch of Season 6, unveiling it in full as The Haunting of Verdansk, a limited time Halloween extravaganza.

It's bringing a range of limited time modes and tweaks to the standard BR formula to give players a refreshing new set of priorities to concentrate on for a few weeks, not least in the form of a night-time mode for the Verdansk map.

That should see players organising their loadouts differently to get some thermal optics on board, or run Cold Blooded as a perk to avoid standing out like a sore thumb.

There will also be new 'Trick or Treat' scattered around the map with rare loot and blueprints on offer, but at the risk of harrowing downsides if you're unlucky.

The other headline new mode is Zombie Royale, a twist on the format that sees dead players return as ravenous zombies, seeking to kill operators to earn their return to the game proper. It sounds like riotous fun, and a great way to bring zombies into the game.

There are also skins tying in with the Saw and Texas Chainsaw Massacre movies, and a range of new limited time modes in Modern Warfare's multiplayer to sample, too. The modes should apparently last until 3 November, giving a fortnight of fun, although we'd expect players to clamour for at least night-time modes to stay in Warzone, which is crying out for that drop of visual variety.

Check out the full details of all that's being added on the Call of Duty blog, and get that update downloading when it deploys today.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.