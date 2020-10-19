(Pocket-lint) - Call of Duty: Warzone is here to stay, that much is clear. The free-to-play battle royale mode has swept millions of players into its enormous playground of a map, Verdansk, and sustained them over six seasons (so far) of new content and map tweaks.

However, as with any battle royale, there's nothing quite like a completely new map to revitalise interest not only for players who might have dropped off, but also for anyone who's still playing it, a little tired of the same surroundings over and over again.

We've known for a little while that the release of Call of Duty: Blacks Ops Cold War won't be anything to disrupt Warzone's flow - it would seem they're both going to continue in a related but slightly distant way.

However, a new game coming out is the perfect opportunity for Warzone to get a significant update and refresh, with the expectation that more guns and operators will join the fight for players to use. That's also seemingly going to be augmented by an entirely new, wintery map.

Dataminers have found some video files in the latest round of Black Ops Cold War's beta, and they've got file names that make it sound a lot like new map areas are coming for Warzone, mostly themed around Russian locales. The inclusion of a "ski slopes" area makes it sound like you can expect snowy climes, even more so than the higher areas of Verdansk's map.

The names are Duga, Forest, Russia, and Ski Slopes, each comprising a multiplayer map that will likely form a chunk of the larger Warzone map, just as was the case in the current, Modern Warfare-inflected version.

If a new map is indeed forthcoming it'll be a relief to longtime players, and also nicely buck the trend of battle royale games going to the desert for their second maps, although given the number of multiplayer maps Infinity Ward has to call on in that area, we wouldn't rule it out in the long run.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.