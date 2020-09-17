Call of Duty Mobile makes the move to 120Hz for smoother multiplayer gaming

(Pocket-lint) - Call of Duty Mobile will be making the move to 120Hz, leading to smoother action in multiplayer gaming.

The announcement was made by Chris Plummer, VP of mobile at Activision, during the launch of the new Sony Xperia 5 II. In the announcement, Plummer confirmed that 120Hz refresh rate would be supported in the multiplayer modes of the game.

"I'm excited to share with you that Call of Duty Mobile will be compatible the 120Hz display for an enhanced gameplay experience. This exciting new gameplay experience at 120Hz is featured in Call of Duty Mobile's multiplayer mode and has been finely tuned in collaboration with Sony Mobile in its new Xperia device," said Plummer.

Faster refresh rates have long been praised by PC gamers and that's now spreading to console and mobile gaming. The aim is to reduce any blurring that might occur because the display can't keep up with the changing graphics and that's especially common in the frenetic gameplay of a shooter like Call of Duty Mobile.

What we don't know at the moment is whether this is an exclusive feature for Sony Xperia. Currently, the newly-announced Xperia 5 II is the only phone from Sony that supports 120Hz and that's expected to be available from the middle of October.

But there are plenty of other devices on the market that offer 120fps: there's the OnePlus 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 and Note devices, for example. We've asked both Sony Mobile and Activision what the situation is and will update as soon as we know.

Writing by Chris Hall.