(Pocket-lint) - After months of speculation and teases, this year's main Call of Duty will be unveiled later today.

The worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (or COD: BOCW, as all the cool kids are calling it) will take place inside Warzone - Activision's hugely successful battle royale free-to-play spin-off. We don't yet know if it will be released online at the same time or sometime afterwards.

Here are details on when and where.

The worldwide reveal will start later today, Wednesday 26 August, at 10.30am PDT. Here are the times for your area:

West Coast US: 10.30am PDT

East Coast US: 1.30pm EDT

UK: 6.30pm BST

Central Europe: 7.30pm CEST

Sadly, it doesn't seem that the worldwide reveal will appear online at the set launch time. Instead, you will have be logged into Call of Duty: Warzone on PS4, Xbox One or PC at that time (we suggest being in the game a while before).

In addition, it even looks like you will have to complete a contract first before you can watch the gameplay trailer. The official @CallofDuty Twitter account posted this on its feed, which also suggests that you need to do so on the Verdansk map:

Active contract Verdansk. Aug 26. 10:30am PT. pic.twitter.com/z8SMZQnVlo — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 25, 2020

If we hear about a different way to view the worldwide reveal of Cold War ahead of time, we'll let you know.

Some lovely Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War gameplay, basically!

We suspect the main focus of the reveal trailer will be the campaign, considering all the teases to date have focused on the setting and theme: the 1960s/70s tensions between the US and USSR. There might be a bit of the Vietnam War thrown in too.

You can read more about the forthcoming COD in our extensive round-up here: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War release date, rumours, formats and everything you need to know.

Writing by Rik Henderson.