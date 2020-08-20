(Pocket-lint) - After months of teaser events in Warzone and much speculation elsewhere, Activision has officially confirmed Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War as its latest game in the FPS series.

A new, extended teaser video was posted on Wednesday, 19 August, that explains the "know your history" stings people have been seeing pop up online and in COD: Warzone. It also unveils the date for the worldwide reveal of Cold War: Wednesday, 26 August 2020.

While only now confirmed, the Cold War name and time period has been rumoured for quite some time.

Like Modern Warfare, the game will represent something of a reboot, as the first Black Ops was set in the 60s, when the real-world Cold War began. However, there are reports that much of the action in the latest outing could take place in a slightly later time period - likely the late 60s/early 70s, when the Vietnam War was at its height.

Certainly, much of the speculation suggests that the Vietnam War will be a major factor in the new game - with early rumours stating that the game would even carry that in its title.

Either way, after the more modern (even futuristic/sci-fi) Call of Duty games of recent times, we're looking forward to once again play in the past. And will be very much glued to the presentation next week.

Writing by Rik Henderson.