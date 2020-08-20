(Pocket-lint) - After months of teaser events in Warzone and much speculation elsewhere, Activision has officially confirmed Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War as its latest game in the FPS series.
A new, extended teaser video was posted on Wednesday, 19 August, that explains the "know your history" stings people have been seeing pop up online and in COD: Warzone. It also unveils the date for the worldwide reveal of Cold War: Wednesday, 26 August 2020.
While only now confirmed, the Cold War name and time period has been rumoured for quite some time.
Like Modern Warfare, the game will represent something of a reboot, as the first Black Ops was set in the 60s, when the real-world Cold War began. However, there are reports that much of the action in the latest outing could take place in a slightly later time period - likely the late 60s/early 70s, when the Vietnam War was at its height.
- HP's new Omen gaming PCs explored: We tear down these gaming beasts to see what's under the hood (promo)
Certainly, much of the speculation suggests that the Vietnam War will be a major factor in the new game - with early rumours stating that the game would even carry that in its title.
Either way, after the more modern (even futuristic/sci-fi) Call of Duty games of recent times, we're looking forward to once again play in the past. And will be very much glued to the presentation next week.