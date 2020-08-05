(Pocket-lint) - The long wait is over - Season 5 has finally arrived for Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare, and it's brought in clearly the biggest changes to the battle royale mode so far.

Shadow Company, a new group of operators for players to use, has arrived, and destroyed the previously closed dome of the map's stadium. That's turned it into a new battleground, with a concourse and open field in the centre to fight over.

On top of that, Verdansk's train station has been renovated to have way more interior complexity and spaces to fight in, and a loot train has rocked up to circle the map offering up choice supply boxes to those willing to dare it.

These are the sorts of map changes that players have been crying out for, and there are still more small tweaks, including the addition of exterior ascenders to many tall buildings across the map to make them harder to camp out on.

There aren't many weapons tweaks of note, though, with Infinity Ward clarifying that balance fixes will come later in the season, as has happened in previous ones.

Two new guns are also in play, the ISO SMG and AN-94 assault rifle - it'll remain to be seen how they fare in the evolving weapons meta. There are also four new maps for Modern Warfare's multiplayer mode, and a splash of new game modes across both battle royale and multiplayer, so it looks like variety is the spice of life here.

The one downside, as always, is the patch size of the update, which ranges between 36 and 54GB depending on your platform, so get it downloading ASAP to make sure that you're not held up by slow speeds later. Head over to Activision's blog to see a detailed breakdown of everything being added.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.