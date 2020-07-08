Crash Bandicoot coming to mobile soon

As well as a sequel to the much loved console platform games, we will soon be able to take Crash Bandicoot for a spin on our iOS or Android devices.

After a significant leak in February, it seems that Crash Bandicoot: On the Run is heading to app stores soon.

It's already released in some countries, in fact - as part of a soft launch - but a wider roll out is imminent. An official Twitter account posted a teaser yesterday which surely means it will soon be available.

From the previous leak and other info gleaned from the Google Play page for the beta (under the name Crash Bandicoot Mobile), On the Run looks to be an infinite runner-style game from the makers of Candy Crush Saga, King. It's not quite "infinite" as such, with reviews underneath stating that it is split into levels. They also point to a number of glitches.

However, it also reassuringly looks like a Crash game through and through, down to the well-timed leaps you have to make over pits.

Hopefully, all the bugs can be ironed out before launch and we'll soon be able to download it ourselves. And then, as the mask Aku Aku would say, "Ooga Booga!"