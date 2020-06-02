Following in the footsteps of the likes of Sony, Activision has announced that the imminent new gameplay seasons for both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, and Call of Duty: Mobile will be delayed by an indeterminate amount of time out of respect for the turmoil being endured by many in the US.

As protests and violent police responses reverberate around the country, gaming brands are recognising that now would be a difficult time to launch new games both from the perspective of respect and from a commercial point of view.

Warzone and Modern Warfare's shared Season 4 was meant to drop tomorrow, bringing Captain Price as an operator alongside other as yet unannounced changes, but is on hold, and the same goes for Call of Duty: Mobile's Season 7, which was going to be themed around a new radioactive agent and was scheduled for June 5th.

Understandably, the announcement via the Call of Duty Twitter feed doesn't indicate how long the delays are likely to be.

Nonetheless, there has still been some new Call of Duty content this week (and not just in the form of duos mode for Warzone). A new map has been deployed for COD: Mobile, named Tunisia, which is a colourful addition to the roster, and a three-lane map that purists should enjoy.

It's got an urban setting and plenty of varying sight lines to make it hopefully suitable for all play styles to thrive in (always the goal when designing a map for Call of Duty but not always the end result). The map is available now across multiple modes, including Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination and Search and Destroy.