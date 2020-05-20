As sure as eggs is eggs, Activision will release a new Call of Duty game later this year. After all, there have been annual instalments in the series since 2005's Call of Duty 2 (the first came out in 2003).

But, what do we know about it already? Which studio is taking the reins this time? And, will it be a next-gen title?

We hope to answer all of these and more in our everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

There has been a lot of talk about the next Call of Duty in recent times, especially considering the success of the free-to-play COD: Warzone, but some seem to have been wide of the mark.

For example, in late April a leak appeared online claiming that the name of 2020's COD would be Call of Duty: Vietnam. It would therefore be based during the 60s/early 70s and set during the Vietnam War (mainly).

However, while the time period looks to be correct - maybe even one of the locations - that is now not thought to be the case.

Instead, information from different sources, including COD leaker Okami (via Twitter) and Eurogamer, now points to the final name being Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

That very firmly suggests that Treyarch is handling development duties this time around, as the Black Ops series is very much its bag. It could also mean that, like Modern Warfare, this could be a reboot of sorts, as the first Black Ops was also set during the Cold War (1962-1979).

Keen eyed Warzone players also found some clues to this. A Cold War-esque spy plane was discovered when players managed to use a PC mod to clip through walls of one of the game's hidden locked bunkers. In addition, there was a nuclear warhead - another pointer to a period of global paranoia.

Could these be placeholders for Black Ops Cold War integration in Warzone?

We don't yet have official confirmation of the game, so no actual release date yet. However, it is reasonable to guess that the next COD will be released between mid-October and the beginning of November.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) released on 25 October 2019, for example, while Black Ops 4 came out on 12 October 2018.

Prior to those, WWII was released on 3 November 2017 and Infinite Warfare on 4 November 2016.

We expect to hear more in the coming month, considering Activision would usually unveil a trailer or details at the very least shortly before each year's E3. And, while there isn't an E3 trade show this year, we expect the publisher to stick to a similar schedule.

Again, as we don't yet have confirmation on the game, we don't know what platforms it will be released for. But, we can be safe in the knowledge that it will be available on PS4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Where it could get interesting is whether we'll also see the franchise debut on Xbox Series X and PS5 too. And, could it be coming for cloud gaming platforms, such as Google Stadia?

Sadly, Activision doesn't tend to publish games for the Switch (save for the Crash Bandicoot and Spyro remasters). After all, the recently announced Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 remastered collection is not (yet) planned for Nintendo's console.

We don't yet have any official screens (or leaked ones). There is no trailer at present neither.

We'll update when some are made available. We'll also update the rest of this feature when we find out more information, so bookmark it if you're keen to keep up with the latest on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.