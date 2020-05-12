Tony Hawk's Pro Skater is back, as a from-the-ground-up remaster

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater was one of the games that most attracted us to the original PlayStation - we burned a considerable amount of time and energy into it, that's for sure. Now it's coming back, with remasters of the first and second games in the series to be released in one package for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

It's not the first time we've been treated to remasters of the classic games - they were first given a HD lick of paint for Xbox 360 and PS3 in 2012 - but this time the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 & 2 Remastered Collection is being rebuilt from the ground up - graphically, at least.

Vicarious Visions has remade all of the graphics in the game to seemingly spectacular effect. The developer was also behind the superb remaster of the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, so knows how to handle an iconic game series with respect yet make it look like a modern release.

The accompanying trailer, for example, shows a gritty, more realistic look to the game, yet still retaining its character.

We have been promised that all of the original maps, skaters and, even, songs on the soundtracks of both games will return. But there will also be plenty of new features too. We cannot wait.

The collection will be available from 4 September, so that's very much something to look forward to.