We love the smell of rumours in the morning. Call of Duty is one of a few mammoth gaming franchises that almost always releases a title per year, even if these sometime alternate between mainline entries and remasters or games with slightly less fanfare.

Back in the good old days, this established an Apple-style "tick-tock" rhythm between Infinity Ward's Modern Warfare titles and Treyarch's Black Ops series, which each took the franchise in slightly different directions.

The Black Ops games began with a story set during the Cold War, and involved missions in Vietnam, and it now looks like Call of Duty might be returning to that theatre.

Rumours have been swirling for some time that the next COD will be either a soft reboot of the Black Ops series or at least another entry in it that returns to more contemporary times.

Now, it looks like we can be even more confident on that front. Jason Schreier, now of Bloomberg, has revealed some key facts about the game that he's had direct from sources working on it.

I’m not a COD person so I don’t know anything about all the lore shenanigans or what it really means to be a Black Ops game, but one title I’ve heard thrown around a couple times is just “COD: Vietnam.” As far as I know it’s part of the Black ops series though? Not sure — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) April 21, 2020

As you can tell, it doesn't sound like he's sure that it's a Black Ops game, but the fact that it's set in Vietnam seems to be certain. In other Tweets, Schreier confirms that the game is planned for a release later this year, pending any delays due to working conditions, and that he's under the impression it isn't a reboot.

While that still leaves some details a little fuzzy, it means that we can look forward to a COD title set in Vietnam soon, at the least, and we'd imagine that it won't be too long until Activision makes some facts officially known. After all, with various gaming shows cancelled this summer, there's nothing to stop developers and publishers unveiling titles on their own timelines.