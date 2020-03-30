Activision will release COD: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered tomorrow, Tuesday 31 March. At least, that's the indication we have from a reported PlayStation Store leak.

It was spotted on a European version of the PlayStation Store (priced at €24.99) and the "official" trailer has leaked online.

Previously, a data miner also found details of the remaster in the latest update code for both the latest Modern Warfare and Warzone.

BREAKING: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Trailer has been leaked.



The new release will be called, in full, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered as you will only get the single-player campaign mode, not multiplayer.

Classic multiplayer maps will be added to the free-to-play Warzone instead, which makes sense. And, the story mode for MW2 alone is worth £25 - in our eyes at least.

We have heard though that the controversial "No Russian" mission has been retained, so do suggest that the game has an 18 rating for a reason, and you have to have an open mind while playing through that section at the very least.

Still, it is an ideal opportunity to revisit one of the games that made COD what it is today. We cannot wait.