Battle Royale is not new to Call of Duty, having appeared in 2018's Black Ops 4 under the name of Blackout. However, that was a mere precursor to the main event, Warzone, which will be released later today, Tuesday 10 March 2020.

Call of Duty: Warzone will offer 150 person multiplayer matches, in two different modes: Plunder and Battle Royale. And, it just so happens to be coming for PC, PS4 and Xbox One for free.

Yep, like Fortnite, Apex Legends and several other BR-inspired games, including Call of Duty Mobile, Warzone will be free to download and play.

We expect in-game purchases for items and the like, but you don't have to part with your hard-earned cash to play the game. What's more, you don't need COD: Modern Warfare or any other previous Call of Duty title to jump right into Warzone.

More will become apparent when the game is released later. For now though, here are the times you will be able to get your hands on the game, depending on your region:

US west coast - 12:00 PDT

US east coast - 15:00 PDT

UK - 19:00 GMT

Central Europe - 20:00 CET

Japan - 04:00 JST (11 March)

Australia - 06:00 AEDT (11 March)

For other locations, check out the handy timezone map below...