Activation has confirmed that the zombie mode in Call of Duty: Mobile will be removed from the game on 25 March, because it failed to reach expectations.

Having played zombie mode, that's not surprising, because it wasn't exactly a thrill ride compared to the savage multiplayer options that the game offers. And it's not just us saying that zombie mode wasn't good enough, this comes straight from the horse's mouth.

"The mode just didn't reach the level of quality that we desire," writes the CoD:M team on a Reddit community update, outlining that it was only a limited release initially and that they wanted to gauge the reception and performance of that part of the game.

"We may bring the mode back, with Nacht Der Untoten, once we can make sure it is high enough quality, but for now we'll focus on development for Multiplayer, Battle Royale, and Ranked Mode."

We'd expect the next update for the game to drop on 25 March, but for now there's plenty in the new season to enjoy. Hardpoint has been made permanent - it's a great multiplayer option where you have to capture and hold a position on the map - and there's a new Cage map that was teased months ago but is now live.

Call of Duty: Mobile continues to be one of the best mobile games available at the moment, offering high-paced action with plenty of variety through the multiplayer modes, or battle royale on a larger map for a longer game.

The loss of zombies probably won't be too badly felt, but that will mean some reorganising within the game to remove those sections. Roll on 25 March!