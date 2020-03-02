Activision has announced that Call of Duty Mobile's Season 4, officially called Disavowed, is now available from the App Store and Play Store.

Call of Duty Mobile is a popular battle royale title with over 180 million+ downloads as of the end of last year. The new season includes a free Battle Pass, just like the other seasons did before it, but it adds St Patrick's day-themed items, as well as the Brambles camo variant for the Combat Knife and ASM10, and a new Cage map that puts an emphasis on close-quarters combat.

The new Cage map will support Team Deathmatch, Snipers Only, Gun Game, and Free-for-All. Lastly, Activision said Battle Pass has a new HIVE Operator skill that gives players control of a launcher for deploying proximity mines.

New season, ready to deploy!

New Battle Pass: Disavowed

New Character: Soap

New map: Cage

New Operator Skill: H.I.V.E.

The battle continues on #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/H6VHXgex5b — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) March 1, 2020

If the Battle Pass doesn't have enough, or if you want more "extra tiered content", you can purchase the Premium Pass to "get even more rewards as you progress", Activision detailed on its website. For instance, the Premium Pass unlocks Modern Warfare's Operator Soap, a new female Operator, the Urban Tracker, the Knife Rainbow camo, and the deadly RUS-79U Viking.

Call of Duty's Mobile Season 4: Disavowed is now available for iPhone and Android. But what is Call of Duty Mobile? Is it a conversion of one of the console/PC CODs? Or is it a standalone game designed just for phones? You can find out everything you need to know in our guide here.