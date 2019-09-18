Call of Duty Mobile will be available for iOS and Android from 1 October.

Activision and developer Tencent have announced that it will be available from that date in all regions that support the Apple App Store and Google Play, except Mainland China, Vietnam and Belgium.

Players can pre-register for COD: Mobile on Google Play here. Pre-registration is currently not yet open for the iOS version.

The game will launch with several Call of Duty multiplayer modes and Battle Royale. Additional modes, content and time-limited events will be added "on a regular basis".

It will be a free download with premium content available as in-app purchases.

"We are delivering the definitive, first-person action experience on mobile with signature Call of Duty gameplay in the palms of your hands," said Activision's vice president of mobile, Chris Plummer.

"We are bringing together some of the best the franchise has to offer, including Modern Warfare maps like Crash and Crossfire, Black Ops maps like Nuketown and Hijacked, and many more, into one epic title.

"We’ve tested the game extensively in select territories and the feedback we’ve received has helped us refine the experience for 1 October."

