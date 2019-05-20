Call of Duty is coming to iPhone and Android. A closed beta test is currently underway in India and new regions will gain access to the game soon.

But what is Call of Duty: Mobile? Is it a conversion of one of the console/PC CODs? Or is it a standalone game designed just for smartphones?

Find out in our handy guide to the new game from Activision.

Call of Duty: Mobile was announced in March 2019, with publisher Activision announcing that it would like to develop more smartphone games in future.

It is being developed by Tencent studio Timi, which has experience in creating multiplayer online games for mobile platforms.

At present, all announced modes are player-versus-player (PVP). However, Activision has revealed that the game will not not be exclusively multiplayer, with additional modes of play to be announced at a later date.

We do know though that the majority of play will be on maps and with characters and weapons that have appeared in multiple Call of Duty titles over the years, including the Modern Warfare and Black Ops series.

It will be available on Android and iOS. You can pre-register to receive the Android app on launch here. Apple iPhone owners can also pre-register their interest on the dedicated COD: Mobile website here.

A closed beta test of COD: Mobile is currently underway in India. Activision plans for another test in Australia to start soon.

Beta sessions in other regions are likely, but it shouldn't be too long before the full release will be available anyway. The publisher quoted "summer" for global release when it was first announced, but now says that it will be available in the "coming months".

Call of Duty: Mobile will be free-to-play with in-app purchases for in-game items.

We don't yet know what will be available to purchase with real cash, but will keep you informed as more is revealed.

The first set of gameplay modes, as available in the beta test version, are all multiplayer and are fan favourites.

You will be able to pick between three types of match: normal, ranked or private, depending on the other players you wish to face off against. Ranked matches will reward XP and other items).

The gameplay modes to be announced so far are Free-For-All, Frontline, Hardpoint, Domination and, of course, Team Deathmatch.

All are team-based, with two competing teams of five players, bar Free-For-All which is, as the name suggests, every player fighting for him or herself. This latter mode allows for a maximum of eight players in one match.

More modes will be announced in time. We're hoping that includes a rumoured Battle Royale mode, similar to PUBG or Fortnite.

Some of the best-loved multiplayer maps from the COD series will be available in Call of Duty: Mobile.

These include Nuketown from Black Ops, Crash from the Modern Warfare series, and Hijacked from Black Ops 2.

More are being announced all the while, with a further seven being revealed on 16 May. Also from Modern Warfare, you will be able to play on Crossfire and Killhouse. The reworked Firing Range from Black Ops 4 will be available. And, Standoff from Black Ops 2 is on the list.

All of these maps are true fan faves.

Characters from across the COD games will be available to play as, with customisation of loadouts, headgear, backpacks and clothing possible.

Activision has so far announced that Alex Mason and David "Section" Mason, from the Black Ops series, will both be available. Modern Warfare fans might want to play as John "Soap" McTavish, Simon "Ghost" Riley or John Price. While a Call of Duty: Ghosts character also returns, in the guise of Thomas A. Merrick.

More will be revealed in time.

As with all recent Call of Duty games, there will be Scorestreaks and loadouts in Call of Duty: Mobile.

Scorestreaks are unlockable (through XP) accessories you can use at points in your matches. Up to three can be assigned to your character before you enter a match.

Those announced so far include the Recon Car, UAV, Hunter Killer Drone, Air Supply Drop, Counter UAV, Missile Strike, Drone, Sentry Gun, SAM Turret, Stealth Chopper and VTOL.

A pre-match loadout menu will also be available for you to change what weapons to assign to your character before battles.

Weapons themselves can also be customised - aesthetically through skins or with attachments that will alter their in-game properties.

You will be able to take primary and secondary weapons into a match, plus a grenade (explosive or tactical), plus a weapon skill between the (currently announced) following: Purifier (flamethrower), War Machine (grenade launcher), Death Machine (minigun), Transform Shield (deformable shield), Sparrow (bow), and Tempest (electrical bolt rifle).

Perks can also be assigned, each of which offering different abilities, including Fast Recover to improve health regeneration speeds, and Demo Expert to improve your explosives damage. Up to three of those can be assigned too.

There will be five loadout slots per character, so you can chop and change them without needing to fill them in each time.

You can find out more information about the game from the official website here.