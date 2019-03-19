Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Mobile will be coming this summer to the UK, US, Central Europe, South America and other regions.

The multiplayer online first-person shooter will be available for Android and iOS. It will include maps, modes, weapons and characters from throughout the franchise's history, such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the Black Ops series.

Developed by Tencent studio Timi, the game will be exclusively PVP and free-to-play. And, while we don't yet have an exact release date, you can pre-register for more information and a notification of when it is available on a dedicated website here.

Android phone owners can also head straight to Google Play to pre-register there.

The first release will be a public beta in select regions, so look out for it.

1/5 Activision

Promised gameplay modes include Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy, and Free-For-All. Some of the most iconic maps to play on will include the much-loved Nuketown, plus Crash and Hijacked.

Weapons and other in-game items and characters will be unlocked through progress. We also expect an in-app storefront to buy them with real cash as the game is free-to-play.

We don't yet know how the on-screen controls will work, but Fortnite and PUBG Mobile players are well used to touchscreen buttons by now so we can't see this being much of a barrier.