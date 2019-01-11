No more Destiny for Activision as Bungie splits away

Activision and Bungie have parted ways with the publishing rights for the Destiny franchise switching to the development studio.

It was revealed in a joint statement that the companies are committed to a seamless transition as Bungie takes on full responsibility for the Destiny games updates, servers and future content.

Thank you Guardians. It’s been an honor and a privilege to help bring the world of Destiny to life for you. pic.twitter.com/EB1y19OTD8 — Activision (@Activision) January 10, 2019

Destiny 2 updates will continue to be developed and released, just not under the Activision brand.

Blizzard has stated that Destiny 2 will be fully supported on BattleNet and PC players shouldn't notice any disruption.

As for Activision's 2019 plans, Destiny made up for a significant portion of its E3 and Gamescom presence each year, not least its second-half release activities, so that's a hole that will be tricky to fill.

It will be publishing Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - a massive title from the maker of Bloodbourne and Dark Souls - this year plus the remaster of Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled.

But, when you consider that this year's entry in the Call of Duty franchise is heavily rumoured to be the mighty Modern Warfare 4, maybe that will be more than enough.