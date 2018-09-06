Treyarch, the developer behind Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, has released a trailer to show off what we can expect from the new battle royale mode.

Called Blackout, the mode will be a free layer in Black Ops 4. It was confirmed in May, ahead of E3 2018, and will feature the largest multiplayer map in the Call of Duty franchise. Treyarch's new trailer for Blackout, released on 6 September in conjunction with publisher Activision, shows players will be able to fight in air, on sea, and on land - and even combat zombies. It actually looks really cool.

This gameplay style has been made most famous recently by PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Fortnite, where players must fight to be the last person standing. Beyond Blackout, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has a Zombies mode, as is usual these days. This time around, four characters are available to play in up to four-player co-op. You can learn more about the new Call of Duty game from our guide here.

The title is set to hit PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One on 12 October, but the Blackout beta will go live on 10 September on PS4.

Treyarch also recently offered a first look at Blackout’s map: