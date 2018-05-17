Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Event: Watch the first gameplay trailer here

This year's Call of Duty is Black Ops 4 (or Black Ops IIII, if you want to be accurate and equally ignore the current rules of Roman numerals).

It is being developed by Treyarch - with a little help from Raven - and exhibits a return to a more tangible, real feel for combat rather than the fantastical, super-powered exploits in Black Ops 3.

As confirmed at Activision's Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Event, there is no single-player campaign as such, but there will be three new modes for the game: Multiplayer, Zombies and Blackout - a Battle Royale mode to rival Fortnite and the like.

Multiplayer is different for the Black Ops series as it ditches the boost packs and wall running of the previous outing in favour for "boots on the ground" action. There are some special abilities and weapons, but the gameplay is designed to be more tangible, as you can see in the extensive trailer above.

The new Zombies mode features more than any of those that have come before, with three main game locations - including on board the Titanic - and up to four-player co-op.

Blackout will be an interesting addition to the franchise, considering Battle Royale has taken over the games industry with Fortnite, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and others whipping up a storm.

Treyarch was certainly keen to stress that the Blackout map is the biggest in the game's history and all characters from Call of Duty titles will be available to play as.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will be available from 12 October for PS4, Xbox One and PC. The PC version will be available through Blizzard's BattleNet.