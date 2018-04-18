Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Release date, formats, Battle Royale and everything you need to know

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is official, that much we know. We also know the release date thanks to a teaser video released in March, but what else is there?

On the build up to one of the biggest game releases of the year, we'll round-up everything there is to know about Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 here. And we'll update with new information and rumours, including screen grabs and videos, as and when they become available.

One of the things Activision released about the new Call of Duty early doors is its release date. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will be available globally from 12 October 2018.

There will also be a "Community Reveal" event held on 17 May, where you'll be able to find out much more about the game. It is likely to be livestreamed online and we could even see gameplay for the first time.

You can then expect to see even more of the game at E3 2018 mid-June. Thanks to Activision's partnership with PlayStation, it is likely there will be a further reveal during the Sony E3 press conference, thought to be held on Monday 11 June this year.

Although there is no official word on which platforms Activision will release the new chapter in the Black Ops series, it is a surefire bet that it will be available on PS4, Xbox One and PC - with 4K versions for the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.

It will also be coming to the Nintendo Switch, if a tweet posted in February by industry insider Marcus Sellars is to be believed.

COD 2018 is Black Ops 4 and is coming to PS4/Xbox/PC/Switch. It is set in the modern times and is boots on the ground. The Switch version will support DLC, HD Rumble and motion controls. The Switch version is also being ported by a company which is familar with COD games. — Marcus Sellars (@Marcus_Sellars) February 4, 2018

There are some that thought that Treyarch's Black Ops games stepped too far into the realms of science fiction with the last two outings - not quite as far as Infinite Warfare, but with a heavy slant on bionics and futuristic weaponry.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is rumoured to be reining that back, grounding the series in a more realistic setting and feel.

We're not yet sure what that means exactly, but it will be welcome news to many who found the idea of super powers too far removed from the COD norm.

As for gameplay, there are several sources, including Polygon, that suggest there will be no single-player campaign mode this year. Eurogamer reports that while a co-op career mode was originally worked on by Treyarch it was ditched to concentrate on other areas of the game. One of which is said to be a Battle Royale mode...

Industry analyst, Martin Olson from Piper Jaffray, suggested in March that, no matter the theme, Treyarch and Activision will adopt a Battle Royale style multiplayer mode for this year's Call of Duty. Others have since corroborated that fact.

As reported by CNBC, Olson claimed that the mode made most famous recently by PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Fortnite, where players must fight to be the last person standing, is a shoo-in for COD: "We believe it is the 'mode,' not the game, that has attracted users to Fortnite and PUBG," he said on behalf of the analytics firm. "We, therefore, expect major publishers to win back engagement as this style of play is included in their existing titles."

Dedicated Call of Duty site CharlieIntel went further. Its sources revealed that not only is a Battle Royale mode being developed for Black Ops 4, the studio in charge of the project is Raven Software. Raven also assisted on some elements of last year's COD: WWII.

It is also heavily rumoured that a zombie mode will be coming to Black Ops 4, as is tradition for COD games. Treyarch is in charge of its development.

There are no actual screen grabs from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 as yet but we'll add them when they are made available.

You can, for now, check out the teaser video posted by Activision.

We'll add more to the round-up as and when new trailers and info become available.