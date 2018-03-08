Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is official now and coming this October
- Are you pumped?
COD fans will be happy to hear that Activision has announced when it will release the franchise's next installment.
Called Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII, or Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, the military shooter will follow last year’s Call of Duty: WWII and is the first Black Ops-branded game to arrive in three years. It's officially launching on 12 October. Like other Black Ops subseries games, it'll be developed by studio Treyarch. Activision teased it will represent "a game-changing experience,” but that's about it.
- Call of Duty movie on track, Sicario 2 director expected to take the helm(et)
- This year’s Call of Duty will be COD: Black Ops 4 and coming to the Switch too
However, we'll know more details in a couple months, as the firm did say it will reveal all on 17 May during a 'Community Reveal' event. The game will probably also show up at E3 in June. Keep in mind there have been leaks. Eurogamer claimed it'll be grounded in reality to better fit the general Call of Duty feel. It'll also likely be released on the Nintendo Switch, as well as PC, PS4 and Xbox One.
Forget what you know.— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 8, 2018
Call of Duty® #BlackOps4
Community Reveal Event: May 17, 2018
Global Launch: October 12, 2018 pic.twitter.com/C4lMdo0A7c
And, more recently, NBA star James Harden was seen wearing a hat with what looked like a logo for a new Black Ops game.
