Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is official now and coming this October

COD fans will be happy to hear that Activision has announced when it will release the franchise's next installment.

Called Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII, or Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, the military shooter will follow last year’s Call of Duty: WWII and is the first Black Ops-branded game to arrive in three years. It's officially launching on 12 October. Like other Black Ops subseries games, it'll be developed by studio Treyarch. Activision teased it will represent "a game-changing experience,” but that's about it.

However, we'll know more details in a couple months, as the firm did say it will reveal all on 17 May during a 'Community Reveal' event. The game will probably also show up at E3 in June. Keep in mind there have been leaks. Eurogamer claimed it'll be grounded in reality to better fit the general Call of Duty feel. It'll also likely be released on the Nintendo Switch, as well as PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Forget what you know.

Call of Duty® #BlackOps4

Community Reveal Event: May 17, 2018

Global Launch: October 12, 2018 pic.twitter.com/C4lMdo0A7c — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 8, 2018

And, more recently, NBA star James Harden was seen wearing a hat with what looked like a logo for a new Black Ops game.