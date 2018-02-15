Call of Duty movie on track, Sicario 2 director expected to take the helm(et)
- Stefano Sollima in talks
- Likely to be set in modern day
A couple of years ago, we reported on the creation of Activision Blizzard's new TV and film studio and its plans to make a Call of Duty movie. However, things have been really quiet since.
Now it seems that the project is back on track, with Variety claiming that a director is in negotiations to helm the first COD film.
Activision Blizzard Studios are said to be keen on Stefano Sollima to take the director's chair. His latest movie, Sicario 2: Soldado will hit cinemas in the summer. It's his first big Hollywood flick, but his directing credits include the incredible, gritty crime TV series Gomorrah.
Also according to Variety, the script has been written and awaits development. It was penned by Kieran Fitzgerald, the screenplay writer of Snowden who is also currently scripting a second Guy Ritchie Sherlock Holmes sequel.
Although plot details are unknown at present, previous word suggested that the movie will draw on different incarnations of the games. It is thought that the scene will be modern day rather than World War II - as the last game - or futuristic like the more recent Black Ops and Infinity War chapters.
A release date is yet to be revealed.
The next game in the COD series is rumoured to be Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. We hope to find out more closer to E3 2018 in June.
- Xbox One X enhanced games list: Here are all the games that play better on Xbox One X
