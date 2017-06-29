Virgin Media customers get to play Destiny 2 first, here's how

Virgin Media has teamed with Activision to give its customers first dibs on getting hands-on time with Destiny 2.

The much-anticipated online FPS, which Pocket-lint played extensively at the launch event in May, will be released for PS4 and Xbox One on 8 September. It will also be available on PC for the first time, albeit a tad after the console versions.

Prior to release, Activision is releasing a public beta version of the game. An open beta will be available to play for free from 21 to 23 July, with early access starting for PS4 owners who pre-ordered the full game starting 18 July, and Xbox One owners on 19/20 July.

Virgin Media is offering the chance for customers to play it on PS4 consoles Monday 17 and Tuesday 18 July in a London venue yet to be revealed.

To be in with a chance of getting tickets for the exclusive opportunity to play the game first, at the Virgin Fibre x Destiny 2: The Beta Experience event, just head to a dedicated webpage at virginmedia.com/destiny2beta and apply with your details and Virgin Media ID.

Virgin Media will also be offering tickets through its Facebook and Twitter channels.

Destiny 2 is a huge leap forward for the franchise, with an extensive campaign mode that can be enjoyed just as much solo and it can in co-op. There are also new features with the sequel, including clans and guided games, where experienced players can aid newcomers through some of the games' hardest multiplayer missions.

Virgin Media offers a dedicated broadband service for gamers, Vivid Gamer, which offers download speeds up to 200Mbps and up to 20Mbps upload speeds. You can find out more here.