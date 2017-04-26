Call of Duty: WW2 will launch on 3 November and it has Nazi zombies
The next Call of Duty game officially has a launch date.
Call of Duty: WW2 will launch on 3 November, developer Sledgehammer announced during a live stream. It will be available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. The studio also released a new trailer for the game, which confirms the series is going back to its World War II roots. The game will take place mostly in Europe between the years 1944 and 1945. Sledgehammer said it even worked with a WWII historian on the game.
However, at least one aspect of the game is total fiction: Call of Duty: WWII will feature zombies. Not just any zombies -- Nazi zombies. Oh yes. Other gameplay specifics are still being kept a secret, though Activision did mention a War Mode will let players take part in historic World War II battles. There will of course be different objectives for each team depending on whether you’re part of the Allies or the Axis.
Also, players will now have Divisions that include infantry and armored options, rather than character classes, and between matches, they'll be able to hang out at the headquarters. WWII’s multiplayer will be unveiled at E3 2017 in June. A private multiplayer beta will also be available for players who preorder the game. The beta will launch first on PS4. As for the Nazi Zombies mode, it was only teased on Twitter.
But in a blog post, Activision said it's a co-operative mode that "delivers a unique storyline that’s an all-new take on Nazi Zombies."
FIRST LOOK: #CODWII Nazi Zombies Confirmed! pic.twitter.com/hnyDKxChlo— Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) April 26, 2017
