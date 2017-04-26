When is the Call of Duty: WW2 reveal and where can you watch it?

Activision and Sledgehammer Games are about to announce the next installment in the Call of Duty series.

During the worldwide reveal, which will be live-streamed from London IMAX, we will see the title shown off the first time. We should hear all about the story, gameplay, multiplayer, and more, though we suspect some things will remain a secret until E3 in June. Still, if you're excited about this upcoming game, here's everything you need to know about the worldwide reveal, including how you can watch.

Call of Duty is going back to its roots, as the next installment in the series will be set during World War II. Since 2008, the series has focused on other time periods, such as the 1960s and the future. But on 21 April, publisher Activision confirmed the Sledgehammer Games-developed, first-person shooter will be called Call of Duty: WWII, and that the game will be officially unveiled soon via a livestream.

The worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: WW2 will take place on 26 April at 10am PST (1pm EST/6pm GMT). Activision said the reveal will be hosted at the London IMAX, but it will make a live stream available so that people around the world can watch as well.

Below are links to the worldwide livestream.

You can also tune in on Twitch and Facebook.

We expecting to see the title's CG trailer. We also think we'll get more details on the game's single and multiplayer portions or even the private beta that was recently spotted by Charlie Intel, which also revealed some of the settings to be found in the game (like that players will get to battle across several European countries and locations including the Beaches of Normandy).

The story will focus on the "unbreakable brotherhood of common men fighting to preserve freedom in a world on the brink of tyranny" featuring "bold, lifelike visuals.” We expect to get a confirmation on all this, as well as learn more about platform availability and competitive multiplayer and co-op modes during the reveal. We'll keep you posted when we learn the official details.

Check out the Call of Duty: WWII official website. Right now it has a countdown timer on the front page that counts down to the reveal.