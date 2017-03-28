Destiny 2 confirmed: Bungie and Activision tease new game's logo

Destiny is officially getting a sequel.

Developer Bungie and publisher Activision have announced a sequel to Destiny via Destiny’s official Twitter account. The tweet showed an image of the sequel’s logo - with a numeral two in Helvetica behind the word Destiny. It is the same logo that surfaced last week, thanks to a promotional poster for the game, which was leaked by an Italian site Lega. That poster mentioned a release date of 8 September 2017.

The poster also said a beta would launch first for PlayStation 4, though Bungie and Activision haven't confirmed those additional details yet. All we know is that Destiny 2 is the name of the upcoming MMO/first-person shooter hybrid, and it will be released this autumn, three years after the original Destiny, which launched on 9 September 2014 for PlayStation 3, PS4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One.

The game offers four expansions, which released throughout 2014, 2015, and 2016, as well as other paid add-ons and free content updates. For instance, Destiny’s latest and final major content update, called Age of Triumph, is scheduled to release tomorrow on 28 March.

We’ll probably learn more about Destiny 2 at E3 in June.