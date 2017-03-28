  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Activision game news

Destiny 2 confirmed: Bungie and Activision tease new game's logo

|
Destiny Destiny 2 confirmed: Bungie and Activision tease new game's logo
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own

Destiny is officially getting a sequel.

Developer Bungie and publisher Activision have announced a sequel to Destiny via Destiny’s official Twitter account. The tweet showed an image of the sequel’s logo - with a numeral two in Helvetica behind the word Destiny. It is the same logo that surfaced last week, thanks to a promotional poster for the game, which was leaked by an Italian site Lega. That poster mentioned a release date of 8 September 2017.

The poster also said a beta would launch first for PlayStation 4, though Bungie and Activision haven't confirmed those additional details yet. All we know is that Destiny 2 is the name of the upcoming MMO/first-person shooter hybrid, and it will be released this autumn, three years after the original Destiny, which launched on 9 September 2014 for PlayStation 3, PS4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One.

The game offers four expansions, which released throughout 2014, 2015, and 2016, as well as other paid add-ons and free content updates. For instance, Destiny’s latest and final major content update, called Age of Triumph, is scheduled to release tomorrow on 28 March.

We’ll probably learn more about Destiny 2 at E3 in June.

PopularIn Games
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One: Which should you choose?
Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments