Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare leaked, coming 4 November

Thanks to a leak by a Reddit user (who has since been deleted), we now know the next Call of Duty game's name and release date. An image of a reservation card from US store Target reveals the name Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and its American street date of 4 November.

It was also accidentally listed in the US PlayStation Store, which one PS4 owner spotted before it disappeared again.

It is likely, considering the timing of the leaks, that Activision will formerly announce the new title soon - before E3 2016. The publisher will not have a stand at the show in June, for the first time in many a year, but is likely to be allied to a partner, thought to be Sony.

That means there's a good chance we'll see a trailer or gameplay footage during the PlayStation press conference on 13 June.

Apart from its name and release date, few other details can be gleaned from the leaks.

Eurogamer claims that the new game will take the future soldier theme even further than Advanced Warfare. It could even be set in space, with warring groups battling it out in true sci-fi fashion.

Certainly, Call of Duty has been heading in that direction for a while, with Black Ops 3 following on from Advanced Warfare with an even greater focus on science fiction tropes.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is being developed by Infinity Ward, the team behind the Modern Warfare trilogy. Its last game in the franchise was Ghosts, one of the less critically acclaimed outings.

The Target reservation card posted also reveals that a remastered version of Modern Warfare is on the, ahem, cards.