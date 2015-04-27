Amazing Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 trailer shows the series continuing down the future soldier path

Like Christmas itself, you can rely on a Call of Duty game to come at the end of each year and this year's development duties are being handled by Treyarch.

That means it is to be a continuation of the Black Ops series started in 2010, although from the new trailer it seems that much of the future war and science fiction themes introduced to the franchise by Sledgehammer with last year's Advanced Warfare will be retained.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 will be released on 6 November and be set in 2060, where a "new breed of Black Ops soldier" is required to fight the good fight. Part human and part cybernetic, the soldiers are even a technological step ahead of the fighters in Advanced Warfare.

That particular game added exo-skeletons and futuristic weaponry to the mix, with verticality a gameplay addition for both single and multi-player - meaning you could jump great distances and battle on higher ground. Now it seems that Activision and Treyarch want to build on the fantastical even further with Terminator-style concepts.

If nothing else, the trailer should be given a watch for the excellent use of The Rolling Stones' Paint it Black. One thing's for sure, we cannot wait until E3 in June when we'll get to see the game in action.