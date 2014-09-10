  Destiny makes its money back in a day, might take a bit longer to score the other $500 million

There was one launch of a massive product on Tuesday 9 September that couldn't really have gone any better.

We're not talking about the monster iPhone 6 Plus that Tim Cook unveiled during the Apple press event, but Destiny, the videogame that has perhaps had the most hype levied on its shoulders than any other next-generation title. It has been reported in the past that the game's production, development and marketing costs run somewhere in the region of half-a-billion dollars - a huge undertaking by Activision to launch a prospective new franchise - but it seems to have paid off.

In fact, the publisher has revealed that it has already made it's money back. After just one day.

Activision sold more the $500 million worth of copies of Destiny on the first day of its release. That includes pre-ordered copies and those bundled with PlayStation 4 consoles. And it has revealed that it is the highest-selling digital console release of all time - more people have bought and downloaded the game from either the Xbox Live or PlayStation Stores than of any other title.

It has firmly made its mark as the most successful new franchise title in history and the company strongly believes that it will make a billion dollars or more in the game's lifespan.

"Since the beginning, we’ve been confident that our investment and belief in Destiny would pay off. But not many people believed we’d be able to say it did so on day one," said Eric Hirshberg, CEO of Activision Publishing.

"We have more confidence than ever that Destiny will become one of the iconic franchises of this generation and Activision’s next billion dollar brand."

READ: Destiny: 5 things you need to know about the full game

Sites, including Pocket-lint, have been holding off rushing out reviews of Destiny until they can play it enough to make a valid judgement - the online servers only went live on Monday 8 September, although you will start to see full reviews soon.