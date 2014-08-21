Destiny launch trailer releases, getting you ready for 9 September

Destiny will finally launch in just a few short weeks, and in order to get you pumped, Bungie has released the game's official launch trailer.

Destiny is a highly anticipated role-playing, first-person shooter video game that features a "mythic science-fiction" open world setting. Bungie, the studio behind the phenomenally successful Halo franchise, is developing the game, while Activision as part of a decade-long publishing deal is publishing.

And now, thanks to a new launch trailer, you'll know exactly what Destiny's gameplay should include when the game launches on 9 September for Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS4, and PS3. The trailer shows off many of the game's biggest draws, such as an open world setting, which we mentioned earlier, as well as vast player choice, combat, seamless multiplayer, and more.

The trailer's release follows the popular Destiny Beta that first opened for PS4 and PS3 console owners on 17 July, though Xbox Live Gold subscribers who owned an Xbox One or Xbox 360 recieved access on 23 July. Gamers who played on 26 July also receive a special reward for participating.

Watch the trailer above for more information on Destiny (we've included some screenshots in the gallery below). Then go ahead and pre-order Destiny, if you haven't already. You can do so from a number of retailers. It costs £54.99 on PS4 and Xbox One and £44.99 for PS3 and Xbox 360.